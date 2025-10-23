CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Welcomes Chris Shields, Regional Sales Manager

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher "Chris" Shields. With over two decades of lending expertise and proven leadership, Shields will play a key role in expanding CMG's presence across New York State.

Shields began his career as a loan officer in 2004 and quickly advanced into leadership, holding senior roles in branch management and regional sales with companies including Gateway Funding, MLB Residential Lending, Vanguard Funding, and Freedom Mortgage. Most recently, he served as Regional Sales Vice President for The Federal Savings Bank. In addition, Shields has been the President of Shields Funding Corp since 2005, bringing entrepreneurial experience and deep insight into the lending landscape. His diverse background in origination, management, and strategy positions him to drive growth and support CMG's mission of delivering innovative home financing solutions.

"I am thrilled to join CMG Home Loans," said Shields. "I am eager to apply my skills and experience to drive growth, support our talented MLOs, and deliver a wide array of home financing solutions to our clients."

"Chris is an experienced leader and manager in the mortgage banking industry," added Scott Johnson, CMG Home Loans Divisional Executive. "He will be responsible for growing new strategic markets for the Northeast Division across Staten Island and New Jersey. Chris has proven that he can build strong teams and brings a great understanding of both sales and operations. He's been recognized as one of the top producers in the country by Scotsman Guide and has received multiple awards for his leadership. We're excited to have him on our team."

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage lender and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

