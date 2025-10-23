MilliporeSigma's Niko Kotsaftis Wins Future Leader Award by World Sustainability Awards 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Niko Kotsaftis, Energy & Sustainability Program Manager at MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada life science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, was recognized with the "Future Leader Award" during the World Sustainability Awards 2025, recognizing his exceptional contributions to operational sustainability.

As the driving force behind the company's €125 million EDISON water and energy efficiency program, Kotsaftis has demonstrated remarkable leadership in further embedding sustainability across the company's global life science operations. Under his guidance, the program has achieved extraordinary results, completing 164 projects that collectively avoid 23,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalents emissions, save 153,000 MWh of energy, and reduce water consumption by 400,000 cubic meters.

The World Sustainability Awards judges specifically commended Kotsaftis for his "impressive impact and ability to influence stakeholders". His work directly supports the company's Scope 1 & 2 emissions goal, which targets a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 by 2030 compared to the 2020 baseline. As of 2024, the life science business has achieved a 43% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 compared to 2020, despite 19% business growth.

"Making an impact in sustainability isn't only about managing projects," said Kotsaftis. "It's also about building relationships, fostering collaboration, and creating a culture of continuous improvement to drive lasting change. I'm grateful to the judging committee for this recognition."

The EDISON initiative represents one of four key levers in Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's comprehensive approach to emissions reduction, focusing on high-impact energy and water conservation projects across manufacturing sites worldwide. Kotsaftis's leadership exemplifies how individual champions can drive meaningful change in corporate sustainability efforts.

