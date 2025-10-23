Chinese manufacturers such as JinkoSolar and DMEGC Solar have launched low-carbon PV modules that comply with France's 530 kgCO2eq/kWp threshold for residential systems eligible for a 5.5% value-added tax (VAT) rate, with more compliant products expected.From pv magazine France Asian solar module manufacturers are quickly adjusting to meet France's strict low-carbon requirements for residential systems eligible for a 5.5% VAT rate, with several new compliant products announced and more expected soon. French lawmakers had aimed to give European producers an edge by tying the reduced VAT for residential ...

