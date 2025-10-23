Venture capital, public market, and debt financing into the solar industry reached $17.3 billion through the first 9 months of 2025, said Mercom Capital Group.From pv magazine USA Total corporate funding, including venture capital (VC) funding, public market, and debt financing decreased 22% year-over-year through the first three quarters in 2025, said a report from Mercom Capital Group. Through the first nine months of 2025, total corporate funding reached $17.3 billion, down from $22.3 billion raised through the first nine months of 2024. VC funding reached $2.9 billion across 55 deals over ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...