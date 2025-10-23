Weber Financial Group: Sophisticated Service, Global Reach

As part of the Private Wealth Management division at UBS, Weber Financial Group offers clients a boutique firm experience that leverages the capabilities and resources of a leading global wealth manager.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / "We've always put our clients' interests first," says Steve Weber, private wealth advisor and managing director of Weber Financial Group at UBS. "We have a very hands-on style, and we tailor each portfolio to match the client's needs and goals. This allows us to create wealth management plans that make sense for individuals and their families."

The Weber Financial Group Team



Based in Newport Beach, Weber Financial Group is a highly experienced team within the Private Wealth Management division at UBS. Weber has worked in the investment field for over 35 years and is committed to helping his clients achieve their goals. This combination of UBS's global resources and Weber's expertise is part of the team's success.

"We operate more like an investment boutique," says Weber. "We have access to all of the sophisticated solutions that the UBS platform offers, including a wide range of alternative investments. But, we can focus on individual client relationships. This allows us to serve as an 'outsourced family office' for our ultra-high net worth clients."

Those close client relationships don't happen by accident. Weber's team conducts extensive onboarding interviewing, learning everything they can about the client's long-term goals, growth expectations, and risk tolerance. The group works with other advisors, from CPAs to estate attorneys, to develop comprehensive plans for preserving the client's wealth even as it passes to the next generation.

"We focus on managing risk, and that's a skill that comes from experience," Weber explains. "We've guided clients through all types of market conditions, which allows up to have perspective. We can help clients avoid getting carried away by the momentum of the market. This includes being overly fearful when things get bumpy and to recognize opportunities when we see them."

These opportunities are easier for Weber's group to identify thanks to the UBS investment platform, a resource for accessing a deep pool of real estate, private equity, and other alternative investments.

"UBS has the extensive resources to support us, offering us a range of both traditional and alternative investments for our clients," Weber says. "That's why we're on their team.

"Weber Financial Group provides the robust offerings of UBS to their clients," says Alexa Holm, market director at UBS in the Pacific Desert Market. "Their dedicated and personalized approach to serving multigenerational families, family offices, and business owners allows them to give their clients thoughtful and insightful advice that is specific to helping them achieve their goals today, tomorrow, and in the future."

A Multigenerational Perspective

"We're a very family-oriented group," Weber says. "My sons, Chris and Brian, have worked with me for years. They have great relationships with our clients' families, helping to provide the next generation with the financial education and planning skills they will need to manage their wealth."

By taking a multigenerational approach, Weber Financial Group is able to provide more value to clients than simply managing their investments.

"We want our clients and their families to know that they can rely on us," Weber says. "We know these people very well, and we want to be their first call when they need help. If it's a complex issue that we can't help with, we usually know who they should talk to next."

Weber Financial Group is a Financial Advisor with UBS Financial Services Inc. a subsidiary of UBS Group AG. Member FINRA/SIPC in 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 300, Newport Beach, CA 92660. The information contained in this article is not a solicitation to purchase or sell investments. Any information presented is general in nature and not intended to provide individually tailored investment advice. The strategies and/or investments referenced may not be suitable for all investors as the appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy will depend on an investor's individual circumstances and objectives. Investing involves risks and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest. Investors should be aware that alternative investments are speculative, subject to substantial risks (including the risks associated with limited liquidity, the use of leverage, short sales, and concentrated investments), may involve complex tax structures, and may not be appropriate for all investors.

The views expressed herein are those of the author and may not necessarily re?ect the views of UBS Financial Services Inc. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. nor its employees (including its Financial Advisors) provide tax or legal advice. You should consult with your legal counsel and/or your accountant or tax professional regarding the legal or tax implications of a particular suggestion, strategy, or investment, including any estate planning strategies, before you invest or implement.

As a ?rm providing wealth management services to clients, UBS Financial Services Inc. o?ers investment advisory services in its capacity as an SEC-registered investment advisor and brokerage services in its capacity as an SEC-registered broker-dealer. Investment advisory services and brokerage services are separate and distinct, di?er in material ways, and are governed by di?erent laws and separate arrangements. It is important that you understand the ways in which we conduct business, and that you carefully read the agreements and disclosures that we provide to you about the products or services we o?er. For more information, please review the client relationship summary provided at ubs.com/relationshipsummary, or ask your UBS Financial Advisor for a copy.

Private Wealth Management is a division within UBS Financial Services Inc., which is a subsidiary of UBS Group AG

