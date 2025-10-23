Kultura PR International LLC: A New Art Space in the Heart of Tel Aviv: The L Gallery Opens on Ahad Ha'Am Street

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Tel Aviv has welcomed a new destination for contemporary art with the opening of The L Gallery on Ahad Ha'Am Street. Dedicated to promoting Israeli and international artists, the gallery seeks to cultivate dialogue and exchange across cultures and disciplines.

The gallery was founded by a group of creators and entrepreneurs from the art and business worlds, among them London-based video artist and film director Eva Lanska. The gallery's director Mindy Schechter, former head of leading galleries in London, brings extensive international experience to the role.

The inaugural exhibition Unfolded presents a solo show by Israeli artist Evgeny Merman, a graduate of New York's School of Visual Arts. Through his works, Merman revisits personal and collective histories of migration and displacement, transforming them into poetic reflections imbued with profound material sensitivity.

"The exhibition Unfolded is an important project, presenting the diversity of my artistic explorations between 2017 and 2025," says Merman. "For me, painting is both a tactile, meditative act and a way to explore what migration and memory leave behind. I often work on surfaces that already carry scars and traces, so each piece becomes a dialogue between what was there before and what remains unresolved. Showing these works at The L Gallery feels like the right place to begin this new chapter, and I am grateful to the gallery for making it possible."

Alongside the main exhibition, the gallery also unveiled Sisterhood, a video work by Eva Lanska exploring themes of solidarity and female support. Previously showcased at major international events such as the Venice Biennale and Miami Art Week, the piece continues to resonate across diverse audiences.

Lanska adds, "Opening The L Gallery is both a privilege and a responsibility. We wanted to create a space in the heart of Tel Aviv that not only presents art but also invites people to pause, reflect, and connect with ideas that challenge and inspire. Evgeny Merman's works embody this vision perfectly. This project is particularly important for the gallery, as it serves as a pop-up exhibition preceding the grand opening planned at the end of 2025."

The opening reception drew a distinguished circle of guests, including Eyal Waldman; Miki Jacobson Dehab, CEO of the Israel Philharmonic Foundation; Anat Fischer-Leventon, CEO of the Suzanne Dellal Centre; Amnon Apelbaum, engineering consultant for Canada Israel; architect Yoav Messer; Rob Anders, CEO of digital art startup Niio; architect Matan Chagaby; businessman and philanthropist Yaakov Peretz with his wife Rachel; and Sandra Benisty, President of the Jaffa Institute France, alongside art professionals and collectors from Israel and abroad.

Unfolded is on view through December 15, 2025, at 13 Ahad Ha'Am Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo.

The L Gallery is a global contemporary art platform with exclusive galleries in Tel Aviv, Monaco, London, and New York.

