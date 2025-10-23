Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts Announces Limited-Time Halloween & Día De Los Muertos Sale With Up to 45% Off Caribbean Vacations

Enjoy up to 45% off and kids up to 50% off Caribbean vacations when you book between October 23 and November 3, 2025.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, part of the World of Hyatt's Inclusive Collection, is celebrating the season of color, rhythm, and renewal with a limited-time booking offer across its all-inclusive Caribbean properties.

From October 23 to November 3, 2025, travelers booking through My Bahia Principe can enjoy up to 45% off their next stay, plus kids up to 50% off, for travel through April 30, 2026.

Inspired by the creativity and energy of Halloween and Día de los Muertos, the campaign encourages guests not to travel during these holidays, but to plan ahead and secure exclusive savings for future getaways in 2025 and 2026.

Limited-Time Offer Details

Booking window: October 23 - November 3, 2025

Travel window: Through April 30, 2026

Discounts: Up to 45% off with My Bahia Principe

Additional savings: Kids up to 50% off

Destinations: Riviera Maya (Mexico), Runaway Bay (Jamaica), and the Dominican Republic

Drawing inspiration from Mexico's Día de los Muertos - a tradition that honors life, memory, and connection - and the festive spirit of Halloween, Bahia Principe's fall campaign celebrates what truly endures: the joy of time spent together and the promise of new memories ahead.

Whether it's a beachfront escape in Riviera Maya, a reggae-infused retreat in Jamaica, or a family adventure in the Dominican Republic, guests can look forward to sun-soaked days, world-class dining, and the warmth that defines Bahia Principe's Caribbean hospitality.

"This sale is our way of celebrating the vibrant spirit of the season - not by inviting guests to travel now, but to plan ahead and look forward to what's next," said Lluïsa Salord Amer, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer at Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts. "We want travelers to feel the excitement of what's to come - because the best memories often begin with a moment of inspiration."

Travelers can take advantage of this special promotion by booking directly through www.bahia-principe.com before November 3, 2025, for travel through April 30, 2026.

For more information, visit www.bahia-principe.com/en/offers/halloween/ or www.hyattinclusivecollection.com.

About Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts

Celebrating 30 years of excellence, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality brand with 22 properties across the Caribbean and Spain. Now part of a strategic joint venture between Hyatt and Grupo Piñero, the brand expands its global reach through Hyatt's Inclusive Collection, offering World of Hyatt members more ways to enjoy its signature hospitality in Mexico, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and Spain. Founded in 1995, Bahia Principe remains committed to unforgettable experiences, sustainability, and responsible tourism through initiatives led by its Eco Bahia Foundation. For more information, visit www.bahia-principe.com.

Campaign media assets linked HERE.

