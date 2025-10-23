Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vanessa Donegan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fidelity China Special Situations PLC b) LEI 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC GB00B62Z3C74 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 6,287 ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.164229 6,287 Mrs Donegan's total holding is 16,287 shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2025/10/23 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

George Bayer, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

202 7961 4240