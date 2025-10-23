Anzeige
WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
23.10.25 | 08:03
3,620 Euro
+1,12 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6003,80018:17
23.10.2025 18:12 Uhr
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Vanessa Donegan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

b)

LEI

54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

GB00B62Z3C74

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 6,287 ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.164229

6,287

Mrs Donegan's total holding is 16,287 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2025/10/23

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

George Bayer, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

202 7961 4240


