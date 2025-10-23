DON'T NOD: The Lonesome Guild Is Available Today

Paris, October 23, 2025 - DON'T NOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, is proud to release The Lonesome Guild today on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Developed by Tiny Bull Studios, The Lonesome Guild is an ARPG all about togetherness in a world shrouded by loneliness.

Watch the beautiful, tailor-made animated launch trailer below, which shows the party of six coming together along with Ghost, in their journey through a loneliness-filled Etere:

Watch the launch trailer!

Players on Steam can choose to purchase the game on its own or as part of the Soundtrack Bundle, which includes both the game and the original soundtrack (also available separately). Both Steam and Xbox players can benefit from a 15% launch discount for two weeks, running until November 6th.

Matteo Lana, CEO at Tiny Bull Studios, says "At its heart, The Lonesome Guild is a story about loneliness - about that silent weight we all carry at some point in our lives. But it is also about hope: the hope that comes when we acknowledge our solitude and open ourselves to others, discovering that overcoming hardship is easier together.

We have always been passionate about narrative games, but this project gave us the chance to raise our ambitions and grow as a studio - thanks also to the trust and support of DON'T NOD. The journey has not been without challenges, yet the dedication and talent of our team brought us here, and we couldn't be prouder to finally share The Lonesome Guild with players."

The Lonesome Guild follows an unlikely group of allies as they get to know one another and find connection in a world threatened by loneliness.

As a creeping mist spreads corrupting all in its path, you must gather a ragtag party of six misfits, each with unique abilities, stories, and struggles. Seamlessly switch between them in battle and exploration to forge bonds that unlock powerful combos and heartfelt moments by the campfire. Players will enjoy dynamic combat, puzzle-solving, and a world brimming with secrets.

For more information on The Lonesome Guild, visit the official website, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X. You can also follow Tiny Bull Studios on X and Instagram.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM, JusantTM and Lost Records: Bloom & RageTM as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

About Tiny Bull Studios

Tiny Bull Studios is an independent Italian game developer based in Turin, crafting unique and immersive experiences across various genres. Known for its innovative approach to storytelling and gameplay, the studio explores deep narratives and distinctive aesthetics with projects such as Blind and the Omen Exitio saga.

Tiny Bull Studios has collaborated with leading publishers and institutions, securing Creative Europe funding twice to support its creative vision.

