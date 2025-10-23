First-in-human study results show all four hallmarks of T cell engager pharmacodynamics, validating CDR-Life's proprietary M-gager platform

CDR-Life, Inc., a biotechnology company developing highly selective T cell engagers (TCEs) to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the first clinical data showing that CDR404, the company's lead M-gager TCE, achieved all four canonical pharmacodynamic (PD) hallmarks of TCE activity in patients with MAGE-A4+ solid tumors. The data, presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, in Boston, Massachusetts, highlights CDR404's robust immune activation and early signals of clinical activity, including tumor stabilization and biomarker improvements in patients with ovarian cancers and synovial sarcomas.

CDR404 is an antibody-based TCE designed to target intracellular tumor antigens presented on HLA molecules. It engages MAGE-A4 peptides displayed by HLA-A*02:01 on cancer cells and redirects CD3+ T cells for targeted tumor cell killing. The ongoing Phase 1 CDR404 trial(NCT06402201) is being conducted at leading cancer centers across the United States and Europe. Unlike conventional approaches utilizing T cell receptors, the proprietary M-gager platform leverages antibody-derived binding domains that combine exceptional specificity with strong potency, excellent developability and ease of manufacturing.

At initial dose levels of 100-200 µg, CDR404 triggered the full cascade of immune activation associated with effective TCE therapy, including CD8+ T cell activation and expansion, reprogramming to a memory phenotype and recruitment of lymphocytes into tumors. Notably, repeated dosing did not induce PD-1-mediated T cell exhaustion, suggesting sustained biological activity. In one patient, a transient tumor flare followed by stabilization was observed, which is consistent with tumor infiltration by cytotoxic T cells.

"These early data demonstrate that our M-gager platform can extend the precision and power of antibody-based T cell engagers to intracellular antigens, an area long thought to be accessible only to TCR-based modalities," said Christian Leisner, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of CDR-Life. "Seeing all four pharmacodynamic hallmarks of activity in patients even at low doses underscores the potential of this approach to redefine how we target solid tumors."

The study's first-in-human dose was guided by quantitative systems pharmacology modeling, enabling detection of pharmacodynamic effects more quickly than traditional approaches. Based on these encouraging signals, the trial will begin to focus on patients with MAGE-A4-positive ovarian cancers, a population with high unmet need.

Additional analyses, including integrated pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) data, are ongoing.

Presentation Details: Title: Hallmarks of pharmacodynamic activity of CDR404, a new antibody-derived T cell engager (TCE) targeted against MAGE-A4+ solid tumors in HLA-A02:01+ patients Presenter: Melissa Vrohlings, Head of Translational Science, CDR-Life Date and Time: October 23, 2025 12:30 4 pm ET Location: Poster Session A Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

In addition to the poster presentation on CDR404, CDR-Life is also presenting a poster on CDR609, the company's newest T cell engager clinical candidate that targets LGR5, a highly cancer-specific cell surface antigen widely expressed on common solid tumors.

Presentation Details: Title: CDR609: A First-in-Class LGR5-targeted T Cell Engager for treatment of Colorectal Cancer and other solid tumors Presenter: Sophie Barsin, Project Leader, CDR-Life Date and Time: October 23, 2025 12:30 4 pm ET Location: Poster Session A Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

About CDR-Life

CDR-Life develops highly targeted T cell engagers (TCEs) for the treatment of solid cancers and autoimmune diseases. Our M-gager platform delivers TCEs against challenging but clean targets through unparalleled binding-specificity. With our first oncology program now in clinical trials, we are advancing a pipeline of potent and selective TCE therapeutics. Our longstanding partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim on a molecule derived from our M-gager® platform, now in Phase 2, demonstrates the potential of our antibody-derived molecules. Backed by leading cross-Atlantic investors, our team is committed to bringing life-changing, disease-modifying medicines to patients globally. Learn more at www.cdr-life.com.

