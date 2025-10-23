NexCore Group Announces Groundbreaking of Folsom Advanced Surgery Center

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / NexCore Group, a national leader in healthcare real estate development, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of the Folsom Advanced Surgery Center, a new 92,000-square-foot outpatient clinic and surgical facility in Folsom, California. The project represents the latest milestone in NexCore's mission to deliver healthcare environments that improve access, enhance outcomes, and enrich the communities they serve.

Developed in close collaboration with CommonSpirit Health and its local leadership, and capitalized in partnership with Nuveen Real Estate, Folsom Advanced Surgery Center was conceived as a response to the region's rapidly growing population and evolving healthcare needs. The facility is designed to deliver a broad spectrum of outpatient services - including a state-of-the-art surgery center with five specialized operating rooms, extended-hours urgent care, full-service imaging, infusion services, and a comprehensive specialty clinic - all under one roof.

"We interviewed, as part of our process, several developers and we just felt that NexCore was the best fit for our organization", said Lisa Hausmann, President and CEO of Mercy Hospital of Folsom. "The communication has been excellent throughout the entire process. The level of expertise and professionalism that NexCore has brought throughout every stage of the project has been incredible."

Beyond its clinical capabilities, the project underscores NexCore's belief that healthcare facilities are more than just buildings - they are vital community anchors. By expanding access to advanced outpatient services locally, the new center will reduce travel times for patients, streamline care coordination, and allow families to receive world-class care closer to home. It will also generate new healthcare jobs, support local economic growth, and create a lasting healthcare infrastructure to serve Folsom's residents for generations to come.

"This project is a testament to how thoughtful planning, strong partnerships, and a shared vision for community health can transform access to care," said Jim Hartmann , Executive Vice President of Real Estate Development at NexCore Group. "At NexCore, we see every development as more than just a building - it's an investment in the health, vitality, and future of a community. We're honored to collaborate with CommonSpirit Health and our partners to bring this advanced, outpatient-focused destination to Folsom."

The project's design, led by Perkins & Will , prioritizes patient experience, operational efficiency, and future adaptability, ensuring the facility can evolve alongside the community's needs. XL Construction will serve as the construction partner, with mobilization set for mid-October 2025. The facility is expected to be completed over 20 months, with practices beginning to see patients in the third quarter of 2027.

Financing for Folsom Advanced Surgery Center was secured through a partnership with CIBC U.S. and NexCore's long-standing equity partner, Nuveen, a TIAA Company, further demonstrating investor confidence in NexCore's ability to deliver transformative healthcare projects.

For NexCore Group, this development marks another chapter in a 20+ year track record of developing and acquiring approximately 18 million square feet of healthcare, senior living, and science & technology real estate across 30 states. The company's collaborative approach - rooted in deep industry expertise, innovative financing solutions, and a commitment to building stronger communities - continues to set the standard for healthcare real estate development nationwide.

