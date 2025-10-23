Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
WKN: A40YYV | ISIN: CA3619705021
Stuttgart
23.10.25 | 07:35
0,053 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2025 18:50 Uhr
124 Leser
Conatus Asset Management Services Acquisition of Common Shares of Gabriel Resources Ltd.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / On June 4, 2025, Conatus Asset Management Services ("Conatus") acquired 16,400,277 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Gabriel Resources Ltd. (the "issuer") and 32,500 arbitration value rights of the issuer ("AVRs"), for an aggregate purchase price of USD$100,000, by private acquisition (the "Acquisition").

Under applicable Canadian securities legislation, Dag Cramer is deemed to be a joint actor with Conatus (the "Joint Actor"). Mr. Cramer is the sole shareholder of Conatus.

Prior to the Acquisition, Conatus and the Joint Actor, directly or indirectly, beneficially owned, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 19,976,600 Common Shares, 19,976,600 Common Share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), and 19,976,600 contingent value rights ("CVRs"), such Common Shares representing approximately 8.33% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares. Assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants beneficially owned by the Acquiror and the Joint Actor and that no other securities, including those convertible into, or exercisable for, the issuer's securities, are issued, converted or exercised, the Acquiror and the Joint Actor would own 39,953,200 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.38% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Upon completion of the Acquisition, Conatus and the Joint Actor directly or indirectly, beneficially owned, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 36,376,877 Common Shares, 19,976,600 Warrants, 19,976,600 CVRs, and 32,500 AVRs, such Common Shares representing approximately 13.65% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares. Assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants beneficially owned by the Acquiror and the Joint Actor and that no other securities, including those convertible into, or exercisable for, the issuer's securities, are issued, converted or exercised, the Acquiror and the Joint Actor would own 56,353,477 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.46% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The securities of the issuer noted above referred to above were acquired for investment purposes and Conatus and the Joint Actor may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Common Shares or other securities of the issuer whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

The issuer's head office is located at Suite 200 - 204 Lambert Street, Whitehorse, Yukon Y1A 1Z4. Conatus is located at Grand Pavilion, Hibiscus Way, 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1 - 1205, Cayman Islands. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained from its director, Muhammad Shabbir Esmael (Tel: +44 20 3544 3432) or on the SEDAR+ profile of the issuer at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Conatus Asset Management Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/conatus-asset-management-services-acquisition-of-common-shares-of-ga-1091136

