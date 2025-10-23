New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush has announced its list of top branding agencies for October 2025.

The recognition underscores the growing emphasis on memorable branding as a key driver of success.

A 2024 study by Forter found that consumers spend 51% more with brands they trust, while research by Edelman shows that 81% of consumers require brand trust before making a purchase.

"In both B2C and B2B, trust compresses skepticism and builds loyalty," said Amore Watters, Global Marketing Manager at DesignRush.

"A strong brand does not just look good; it signals reliability, consistency, and credibility. That is what drives long-term growth. In B2B, brand trust is crucial for fostering lasting relationships and securing repeat business. A recognizable and consistent brand can shorten sales cycles and support long-term engagement."

To help businesses build brands that stand out and inspire trust, DesignRush has released its October 2025 list of top branding agencies, recognized for developing strong visual and strategic identities that connect with audiences.

These agencies specialize in color, typography, and design systems that create cohesive and memorable brands.

The top branding agencies for October 2025 are:

1. Hinge Marketing

Location: Virginia, United States

Industries: Professional Services, AEC, Financial Services, Consulting, Technology

Website: hingemarketing.com

Project Highlight: Thiel & Team, a Texas-based architecture, interior design, and procurement firm specializing in high-end hospitality and multifamily projects, completed a full rebrand and new website in partnership with Hinge. The project included updated brand positioning, a complete visual refresh, and a high-performance website that showcased the firm's expertise and strengthened its market presence. The rebrand earned Hermes, Communicator, and SMPS MCA Awards. Within three months, the website achieved a 50% increase in traffic and a 300% boost in digital visibility.

2. Crescita Solutions

Location: Accra, Ghana

Industries: eCommerce, Real Estate, Automotive, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

Website: crescitas.com

3. Tinova Agency

Location: Maryland, USA

Industries: Technology, Healthcare, Finance, Consumer Goods

Website: tinovagency.com

4. Chris Ford Graphic Design

Location: Taunton, UK

Industries: Small Businesses, Startups, Artists and Creatives, Professional Services

Website: www.cfgd.uk

5. lab45

Location: Berlin, Germany

Industries: Government & Public Sector, Education & Research, Cultural & Creative Industries, Nonprofits & Foundations

Website: lab45.de

6. Sporulate Design

Location: Oregon, USA

Industries: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Startups, Nonprofits, Entrepreneurs

Website: sporulate.com

7. CLK Media Co

Location: Florida, USA

Industries: Hospitality, Retail & Apparel, Real Estate, Professional Services

Website: clkmedia.co

8. Noah Design Studio

Location: Castle Rock, Colorado

Industries: Service-Based Businesses, Consultants & Coaches, Health & Wellness, Creative Professionals

Website: noahdesignstudio.com

9. Brandium Agency

Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Industries: Technology & Startups, Financial Services, Retail & Consumer Goods, Professional Services

Website: brandium.agency

10. Beyond Reality

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Industries: Technology & Innovation, Financial Services, Nonprofits & Foundations, Education & Training

Website: beyondreality.agency

11. Make My Brand

Location: California, USA

Industries: Technology & SaaS, Healthcare & Wellness, Real Estate & Construction, Education & EdTech

Website: makemybrandlabs.com

12. Comart Studios

Location: Karachi, Pakistan

Industries: Retail & Consumer Goods, Technology & Startups, Healthcare & Wellness

Website: comartstudios.com

13. Bigmouth Creative

Location: Illinois, USA

Industries: Nonprofits & Foundations, Education & Training, Healthcare & Wellness, Technology & Innovation

Website: bigmouthcreative.com

Brands can explore the top branding agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271650

SOURCE: DesignRush