New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush has announced its list of top branding agencies for October 2025.
The recognition underscores the growing emphasis on memorable branding as a key driver of success.
A 2024 study by Forter found that consumers spend 51% more with brands they trust, while research by Edelman shows that 81% of consumers require brand trust before making a purchase.
"In both B2C and B2B, trust compresses skepticism and builds loyalty," said Amore Watters, Global Marketing Manager at DesignRush.
"A strong brand does not just look good; it signals reliability, consistency, and credibility. That is what drives long-term growth. In B2B, brand trust is crucial for fostering lasting relationships and securing repeat business. A recognizable and consistent brand can shorten sales cycles and support long-term engagement."
To help businesses build brands that stand out and inspire trust, DesignRush has released its October 2025 list of top branding agencies, recognized for developing strong visual and strategic identities that connect with audiences.
These agencies specialize in color, typography, and design systems that create cohesive and memorable brands.
The top branding agencies for October 2025 are:
1. Hinge Marketing
- Location: Virginia, United States
- Industries: Professional Services, AEC, Financial Services, Consulting, Technology
- Website: hingemarketing.com
- Project Highlight: Thiel & Team, a Texas-based architecture, interior design, and procurement firm specializing in high-end hospitality and multifamily projects, completed a full rebrand and new website in partnership with Hinge. The project included updated brand positioning, a complete visual refresh, and a high-performance website that showcased the firm's expertise and strengthened its market presence. The rebrand earned Hermes, Communicator, and SMPS MCA Awards. Within three months, the website achieved a 50% increase in traffic and a 300% boost in digital visibility.
2. Crescita Solutions
- Location: Accra, Ghana
- Industries: eCommerce, Real Estate, Automotive, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods
- Website: crescitas.com
3. Tinova Agency
- Location: Maryland, USA
- Industries: Technology, Healthcare, Finance, Consumer Goods
- Website: tinovagency.com
4. Chris Ford Graphic Design
- Location: Taunton, UK
- Industries: Small Businesses, Startups, Artists and Creatives, Professional Services
- Website: www.cfgd.uk
5. lab45
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Industries: Government & Public Sector, Education & Research, Cultural & Creative Industries, Nonprofits & Foundations
- Website: lab45.de
6. Sporulate Design
- Location: Oregon, USA
- Industries: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Startups, Nonprofits, Entrepreneurs
- Website: sporulate.com
7. CLK Media Co
- Location: Florida, USA
- Industries: Hospitality, Retail & Apparel, Real Estate, Professional Services
- Website: clkmedia.co
8. Noah Design Studio
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado
- Industries: Service-Based Businesses, Consultants & Coaches, Health & Wellness, Creative Professionals
- Website: noahdesignstudio.com
9. Brandium Agency
- Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Industries: Technology & Startups, Financial Services, Retail & Consumer Goods, Professional Services
- Website: brandium.agency
10. Beyond Reality
- Location: Cairo, Egypt
- Industries: Technology & Innovation, Financial Services, Nonprofits & Foundations, Education & Training
- Website: beyondreality.agency
11. Make My Brand
- Location: California, USA
- Industries: Technology & SaaS, Healthcare & Wellness, Real Estate & Construction, Education & EdTech
- Website: makemybrandlabs.com
12. Comart Studios
- Location: Karachi, Pakistan
- Industries: Retail & Consumer Goods, Technology & Startups, Healthcare & Wellness
- Website: comartstudios.com
13. Bigmouth Creative
- Location: Illinois, USA
- Industries: Nonprofits & Foundations, Education & Training, Healthcare & Wellness, Technology & Innovation
- Website: bigmouthcreative.com
Brands can explore the top branding agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.
