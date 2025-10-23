Anzeige
WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.10.2025 19:30 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0008910555

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

United States

Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

United States

Saba K Fund, LP

United States

Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red) LP

United States

I-94 Partners Fund LP

United States

Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Oct-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Oct-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

1.495500

12.560699

14.056199

10590905

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

1.483978

11.755696

13.239674

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0008910555

1126812

0

1.495500

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

1126812

1.495500%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total Return Swap

11/28/2025

Cash

9464093

12.560699

Sub Total 8.B2

9464093

12.560699%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Boaz Weinstein

Saba Capital Management GP, LLC

Saba Capital Management GP, LLC

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

14.056199%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22-Oct-2025

13. Place Of Completion

New York

Contact Name:

Sarah Beynsberger, for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Contact Telephone Number: 0207 743 2639

Date: 23 October 2025



