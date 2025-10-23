Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Teras Resources Inc. (TSXV: TRA.H) (OTC: TRARF) ("Teras" or the "Company") announces the following.

Teras wishes to advise its shareholders that since the Company did not file audited financial reports for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023 its Exchange listing has been moved to NEX. However, the Company is currently not trading. Teras faced difficulties during COVID and was not able to renew its land lease with the Sovereign Nation on its Cahuilla project. Consequently it was unable to raise the funds necessary to go forward with the project and have its financial statements audited.

Teras' management has been working since that time to raise the funds needed to continue and we are pleased to announce that as of October 18, 2025 Teras has signed an Agreement with NatBridge Resources Ltd. to start divesting itself of its Cahuilla project. This will provide Teras with funds necessary to complete three years of audits and move its Montana and other projects forward. The Company will also start the process to renew its TRA.V listing.

Further details of the transaction and the progress on the Company's audits will be released in due course.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271656

SOURCE: Teras Resources Inc.