Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed ENTERTAINERBALD (EBLD) and open trading for the EBLD/USDT trading pair at 08:00 UTC on October 16, 2025. Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ebld_usdt.
About ENTERTAINERBALD (EBLD)
ENTERTAINERBALD (EBLD) has redefined the meme token space by embracing baldness not as a quirk but as a cultural statement. Described as a movement for the chrome-domed and the confident, EBLD has turned the shiny scalp into a symbol of rebellion, humor, and unapologetic entertainment. It has invited everyone - naturally bald or spiritually aligned - to own the moment and take center stage in the crypto circus.
Rather than follow traditional meme coin tropes, EBLD has celebrated self-expression and spectacle, choosing virality over vanity. Since its launch, it has positioned itself as a decentralized showground where personality and performance eclipse pretense.
Tokenomics
The EBLD token has been issued with a fixed supply of 10 billion. Its allocation has aimed to balance community incentives, ecosystem stability, and strategic engagement:
- 30% allocated to Community & Meme Wars
- 20% reserved for the Bald DAO Treasury
- 20% dedicated to Liquidity Provision
- 10% for Staking and LP Rewards
- 10% allocated to the Team (locked)
- 5% for Influencer and CT Collaborations
- 5% for Strategic Airdrops
This structure has enabled strong community participation while ensuring sustained liquidity and project scalability.
Roadmap Highlights
ENTERTAINERBALD's journey has followed a deliberately theatrical arc, blending parody with serious ecosystem growth. The roadmap has been organized across four bold phases:
- Phase 0 - Genesis of Baldness
EBLD has been deployed with its supply locked, a bald-coded website launched, and the first wave of memes dropped onto Crypto Twitter. Community spaces have been seeded, and influencer outreach has started.
- Phase 1 - Bald Goes Public
The project has distributed airdrops to CT legends, initiated liquidity on DEXes like Uniswap, and launched its first tools on DEXTools and GeckoTerminal.
- Phase 2 - Bald Utility Arc
The prototype for the Bald DAO has been formed, meme competitions launched, and integrations with bald-friendly mini-games and NFTs have been introduced.
- Phase 3 and Beyond - Bald Enlightenment
Ritual staking contracts, LP farms, and DAO governance have been initiated. Cross-chain expansion and BaldVR experimentation have also begun to take shape. The ultimate goal: turning baldness into a decentralized religion - with believers, builders, and bald-pilled VCs.
Website: https://entertainerbald.xyz
