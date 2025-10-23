Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed ENTERTAINERBALD (EBLD) and open trading for the EBLD/USDT trading pair at 08:00 UTC on October 16, 2025. Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ebld_usdt.

About ENTERTAINERBALD (EBLD)

ENTERTAINERBALD (EBLD) has redefined the meme token space by embracing baldness not as a quirk but as a cultural statement. Described as a movement for the chrome-domed and the confident, EBLD has turned the shiny scalp into a symbol of rebellion, humor, and unapologetic entertainment. It has invited everyone - naturally bald or spiritually aligned - to own the moment and take center stage in the crypto circus.

Rather than follow traditional meme coin tropes, EBLD has celebrated self-expression and spectacle, choosing virality over vanity. Since its launch, it has positioned itself as a decentralized showground where personality and performance eclipse pretense.

Tokenomics

The EBLD token has been issued with a fixed supply of 10 billion. Its allocation has aimed to balance community incentives, ecosystem stability, and strategic engagement:

30% allocated to Community & Meme Wars

20% reserved for the Bald DAO Treasury

20% dedicated to Liquidity Provision

10% for Staking and LP Rewards

10% allocated to the Team (locked)

5% for Influencer and CT Collaborations

5% for Strategic Airdrops

This structure has enabled strong community participation while ensuring sustained liquidity and project scalability.

Roadmap Highlights

ENTERTAINERBALD's journey has followed a deliberately theatrical arc, blending parody with serious ecosystem growth. The roadmap has been organized across four bold phases:

Phase 0 - Genesis of Baldness

Phase 0 - Genesis of Baldness

EBLD has been deployed with its supply locked, a bald-coded website launched, and the first wave of memes dropped onto Crypto Twitter. Community spaces have been seeded, and influencer outreach has started.





EBLD has been deployed with its supply locked, a bald-coded website launched, and the first wave of memes dropped onto Crypto Twitter. Community spaces have been seeded, and influencer outreach has started. Phase 1 - Bald Goes Public

Phase 1 - Bald Goes Public

The project has distributed airdrops to CT legends, initiated liquidity on DEXes like Uniswap, and launched its first tools on DEXTools and GeckoTerminal.





The project has distributed airdrops to CT legends, initiated liquidity on DEXes like Uniswap, and launched its first tools on DEXTools and GeckoTerminal. Phase 2 - Bald Utility Arc

Phase 2 - Bald Utility Arc

The prototype for the Bald DAO has been formed, meme competitions launched, and integrations with bald-friendly mini-games and NFTs have been introduced.





The prototype for the Bald DAO has been formed, meme competitions launched, and integrations with bald-friendly mini-games and NFTs have been introduced. Phase 3 and Beyond - Bald Enlightenment

Ritual staking contracts, LP farms, and DAO governance have been initiated. Cross-chain expansion and BaldVR experimentation have also begun to take shape. The ultimate goal: turning baldness into a decentralized religion - with believers, builders, and bald-pilled VCs.

