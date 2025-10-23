Lyn P Corbett, PHD: The Leadership Reset by Dr. Lyn Corbett Offers the Courageous Path Forward

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / In an age where leaders are praised for performance but drowning in pressure, nationally respected leadership strategist Dr. Lyn Corbett is saying what others won't:

"Leadership is broken. And it's breaking the people trying to carry it."

His new book, The Leadership Reset: Reclaim Clarity, Rebuild Trust, and Lead with Purpose When the Stakes Are High, is a bold and beautifully written invitation to stop pretending-and start leading differently.

Part story, part strategy, and all soul, The Leadership Reset is already being compared to Essentialism, Dare to Lead, and The 5 Dysfunctions of a Team-but with something far more personal.

A Wake-Up Call for Leaders Who've Been Carrying Too Much for Too Long

The book opens with Lance Carter, a mission-driven CEO who unexpectedly reunites with James Ellison-a former boss, now transformed mentor. What begins as a casual coffee turns into a life-changing series of conversations about trust, fatigue, silence, culture, and the real cost of leading without presence.

"I didn't need another strategy session," writes Corbett.

"I needed someone to tell the truth-and invite me back to my own."

The result is a compelling leadership fable wrapped around a hard truth: many of today's leaders are stuck inside outdated systems that reward control-but punish honesty, presence, and trust.

Why This Book Matters Right Now

We are in a leadership crisis-not just in politics or business-but in nonprofits, government, education, healthcare, and faith spaces.

The symptoms?

Staff burnout is high, trust is low, and engagement is flat.

Strategic plans gather dust while culture slowly erodes.

Leaders are tired, disconnected, and afraid to say so.

The Leadership Reset is the permission slip many leaders didn't know they needed.

It doesn't teach performance. It teaches presence.

It doesn't offer easy answers. It offers the courage to ask better questions.

It doesn't fix you. It reminds you who you are.

The Reset Isn't a Hack. It's a Reckoning.

Through vivid scenes, emotional turning points, and real-world tools, Corbett introduces the RESET Framework and a new way to think about leadership transformation.

Inside the book, readers will learn to:

Build cultures of trust, not control

Lead with clarity, consistency, and safety

Ask the 6 questions every leader avoids but must face

Use silence as strategy-and values as compass

Let go of performing and reconnect with purpose

What Thought Leaders & Readers Are Saying

"This book is a journey. A mirror. A challenge. It reminds us that leadership isn't just about doing-it's about becoming."

- Chet Hewitt, President & CEO, Sierra Health Foundation

"You're going to remember what real leadership feels like-and it will stay with you for a long time."

- Ira Chaleff, Author of The Courageous Follower and To Stop a Tyrant

"A leadership book with a soul. I couldn't put it down."

- Founder & CEO

"No performance. No pep talk. Just presence. That line changed everything."

- Leadership Coach

About the Author

Dr. Lyn Corbett is a nationally recognized leadership strategist, executive coach, and President of The Pivotal Group Consultants Inc. He has advised Fortune 500 companies, philanthropic foundations, government agencies, and nonprofits nationwide.

He serves as an adjunct professor at the University of San Diego and the University of San Francisco, and is the creator of The Nonprofit Edge - an AI-powered leadership platform. His previous book, Hope Is Not a Strategy, is widely used in health and human services sectors.

Dr. Corbett's work has been featured in USA Today and recognized by the California State Assembly. With a Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership, his work blends strategy, soul, and systems change-without sacrificing humanity.

Book Details

Title: The Leadership Reset: Reclaim Clarity, Rebuild Trust, and Lead with Purpose When the Stakes Are High

Author: Dr. Lyn P. Corbett

ISBN: 979-8-3851-8667-9 (Print) | 979-8-3851-8668-6 (eBook)

Formats: Paperback, eBook, Audiobook (Fall 2025)

Publisher: Innovative Ink Publishing

Available: Amazon, Bookshop.org, and www.theleadershipreset.org

