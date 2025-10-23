AUMOVIO will expand its New Braunfels, Texas manufacturing facility by 65,000 square feet

The $110 million investment will add 100 new, well-paying jobs in the coming years

The manufacturing location, which opened in 2022, produces advanced driver assistance technology

AUMOVIO, formerly the Automotive group sector of Continental, today announced a $110 million investment to significantly expand its New Braunfels, Texas manufacturing facility. The expansion is part of a multi-year strategic plan to increase production capacity for North American customer projects in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and support the company's long-term ambition for growth and profitability. The project, which includes a 65,000 square-foot addition and a state-of-the-art automated warehouse, is expected to create 100 new, well-paying jobs in the coming years. The expansion will more than double the existing production floor space and is expected to be fully operational by August 2027.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251023056972/en/

AUMOVIO announces a 65,000 square foot expansion to its New Braunfels, Texas manufacturing plant.

"This expansion is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers," said Ibro Muharemovic, head of Autonomous Mobility North America. "This has been a key part of our long-term planning and we're eager to see it come to fruition."

AUMOVIO is a global leading supplier of components for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). This expansion is essential to meet the growing demand for ADAS technology in vehicles. Earlier this year, AUMOVIO announced a major series order for radar sensors from North American customers with a combined volume of approximately €1.5 billion ($1.5 billion). The New Braunfels location will be a key contributor to supporting this new business.

The facility, which opened in 2022, is the company's first-ever Autonomous Mobility greenfield plant in the U.S. Along with producing lifesaving radar technology, the location is expected to play a leading role in the future Aurora Driver hardware and fallback system as part of the company's partnership with Aurora Innovation, which provides commercially scalable autonomous driving systems for trucking customers. With the expansion, the company remains committed to local economic development and an innovative manufacturing approach.

"We are proud of the roots we've planted here," said Brandon Lane, New Braunfels plant manager. "Since opening our original facility in 2022, we've employed nearly 500 people and produced around 13 million radars. That's a huge impact not just to our local community but to the global automotive industry. We're ready to continue that momentum."

Since its spin-off in September 2025, AUMOVIO continues the business of the former Continental group sector Automotive as an independent company. The technology and electronics company offers a wide-ranging portfolio that makes mobility safe, exciting, connected, and autonomous. This includes sensor solutions, displays, braking, and comfort systems, as well as comprehensive expertise in software, architecture platforms, and assistance systems for software-defined vehicles. In the fiscal year 2024, the business areas, which now belong to AUMOVIO, generated sales of 19.6 billion Euro. The company is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany and has over 86,000 employees in more than 100 locations worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251023056972/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Mary Arraf

Head of Communications, North America

AUMOVIO SE

Phone: +1 (248) 766-9241

E-mail: mary.arraf@aumovio.com

Christina Clarke

Communications Specialist

AUMOVIO SE

Phone: +1 (248) 606-2186

E-mail: christina.clarke@aumovio.com

Press portal: www.aumovio.com/en/company/press