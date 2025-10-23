Desert Oasis Healthcare's Dr. Gustavo Paredes's Practice Recognized as "New Business of the Year" by Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Paredes' practice is celebrated for its rapid growth, patient-centered approach, and service to the Coachella community

COACHELLA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to announce that Dr. Gustavo Paredes, one of DOHC's dedicated primary care physicians, has been honored with the "New Business of the Year" award by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce (GCVCC).

Dr. Paredes and his team are being recognized for their exceptional contributions to the community and the outstanding care they provide to patients in the Coachella Valley. Based in the East Valley, Dr. Paredes is dedicated to expanding access to quality, compassionate healthcare for local families. His practice places a special emphasis on serving the Latino community, ensuring that every patient feels understood, respected, and supported in their health journey.

"This honor is well deserved. Dr. Paredes and his team go above and beyond for their patients every day, and it's rewarding to see their hard work recognized by the community. We are honored to have him in the DOHC network," said Dr. Marc Hoffing, Medical Director of Desert Oasis Healthcare.

Dr. Paredes' office, which joined Desert Oasis Healthcare earlier this year, has quickly become a trusted and valued resource for local families seeking personalized, patient-centered healthcare. His approachable demeanor, deep community ties, and focus on preventive medicine have made a lasting impact on those he serves.

"We are truly humbled and honored to be named New Business of the Year by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce. This recognition means so much to our team and our patients," said Dr. Gustavo Paredes. "From the very beginning, our mission has been to serve this community with our guiding motto,'Care and Compassion You Deserve!' I am deeply passionate about making a difference - treating each patient as family and ensuring they feel heard, cared for, and filled with hope."

The award will be presented at the upcoming Coachella State of the City event, where community and business leaders gather to celebrate local success stories and achievements.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com .

Contact:

Rob Banchich

Director of Marketing

Desert Oasis Healthcare

rob.banchich@mydohc.com

SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcares-dr.-gustavo-paredes%e2%80%99s-practice-recognized-as-1091283