Crescent Capital Group LP, one of the leading alternative credit investment firms, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy provided financing to support the refinancing of Protect Medical Holding GmbH, a buy-and-build platform focused on acquiring and managing shares in companies involved in the manufacture, trade, and distribution of medical products and related equipment. The financing will be used to refinance existing bank debt and support the company's ongoing acquisition strategy.

Protect Medical Holding ("PMH") was set up by Borromin Capital Fund IV in June 2019 to acquire Söhngen, a German supplier of first aid kits and emergency medical equipment. Since then, PMH has expanded significantly through a series of strategic acquisitions, including Spencer (Italy), Promeba (Spain), PAX (Germany) and Ruth Lee (UK). These add-ons have diversified PMH's product portfolio, broadened its customer base, and expanded its regional and global presence. Today, PMH offers a portfolio of more than 4,500 products, ranging from first aid and wound care supplies to ambulance stretchers, transport systems, medical bags, immobilization tools, mortuary equipment and rescue training manikins. The company serves a range of customers, including distributors, wholesalers, ambulance builders, emergency and public services, corporate and private clients as well as hospitals and other medical institutions. Protect Medical emphasizes innovation, product development, and operational synergies to strengthen its position as a leader in the emergency and first aid medical sector.

"Crescent was attracted to the opportunity to support PMH based on the company's differentiated positioning in its targeted market segments as well its proven track record of acquiring and integrating complementary business as part of its buy-and-build strategy," said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and head of Crescent's European Specialty Lending strategy. "This transaction represents the kind of flexible capital solutions we provide to innovative, high-growth companies and their forward-thinking sponsors."

About Crescent Capital Group LP

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with $48 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2025. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London with over 230 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com.

About Borromin Capital Management

Borromin is an independent private equity company focusing on medium-sized businesses within German speaking Europe and the Benelux countries. Funds initiated and advised by Borromin Capital Management GmbH invest in mid-size companies providing equity for succession issues, management buy-outs and also for growth opportunities. Borromin was founded in 2001 and follows a successful, value-oriented strategy of investments in profitable companies.

Borromin Capital Fund IV (Borromin Capital Fund IV SCS, SICAV-RAIF) benefits from the financial backing of the European Union under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) set up under the Investment Plan for Europe. The purpose of EFSI is to help support financing and implementing productive investments in the European Union and to ensure increased access to financing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251023210425/en/

Contacts:

Mendel Communications

Sarah Troutt, +1-917-664-0319

sarah@mendelcommunications.com