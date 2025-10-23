Landmark deal sees SURJ bring newly created ATP Masters 1000 tournament to Saudi Arabia, cementing the country's position as a premier global sports destination

Announcement marks the first addition to the ATP Tour's top-tier of events since its inception in 1990

Backed by PIF, a strategic partner of both men's and women's tennis, SURJ's investment reflects Saudi Arabia's ambition to help shape the future of the global game

SURJ Sports Investment, a PIF company, and ATP have today announced the launch of an all-new ATP Masters 1000 tournament, to be hosted in Saudi Arabia.

Pictured from left to right: Yazeed A. Al-Humied, Deputy Governor and Head of MENA Investments at PIF; Andrea Gaudenzi, Chairman of the ATP; His Excellency Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF; Danny Townsend, CEO of SURJ Sports Investment; and Bander Mogren, Chairman of SURJ Sports Investment and COO of PIF, gather in Paris, France, to sign a new partnership to bring a 10th ATP Masters 1000 event to Saudi Arabia.

In what is the first ever expansion of the tournament category, Saudi Arabia will become the tenth ATP Masters 1000 host, joining the existing nine tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Toronto/Montreal, Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris. The Saudi tournament will begin as early as 2028.

The agreement marks a new era for global tennis and a major sports transformation in Saudi Arabia, bringing the most celebrated names in the sport to the country and delivering an unforgettable experience for fans.

The hosting of the tenth ATP Masters 1000 event underscores PIF's long-term commitment to shaping the future of international tennis and global sport, and elevating Saudi Arabia's position as a premier global sports and entertainment hub. The deal builds on the existing strategic partnership between PIF and ATP, which includes PIF as the official naming partner of the PIF ATP Rankings (as well as the WTA rankings), partnering on several key ATP Tour events and the recent launch of a next-generation technology platform, ATP Tennis IQ Powered by PIF. As part of the agreement, the new event will join ATP and the existing Masters 1000 tournaments as a shareholder in ATP Media, the Tour's global broadcast and media arm.

The tournament will also focus on accelerating the growth of the game at all levels. A nationwide grassroots program, developed in partnership with the Saudi Tennis Federation, will promote inclusivity, accessibility, and talent development, inspiring the next generation of Saudi athletes and champions and creating robust pathways for participation. This supports part of PIF's broader ambition to grow sport at all levels, and to help drive the development of tennis across both the men's and women's game.

Bander Bin Mogren, Chairman of SURJ Sports Investment, said: "Bringing an ATP Masters 1000 event to Saudi Arabia is a major step forward for tennis in the region and a reflection of our shared commitment with ATP to the growth of the game around the world. This announcement underscores Saudi Arabia's emergence as a major destination for world-class sport and strengthens our ambition to support athletes, fans, and the wider tennis community for years to come. We are proud to be leading this effort with our partners, and we are committed to delivering a tournament that leaves a lasting legacy for the sport."

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, commented: "This is a proud moment for us and the result of a journey that's been years in the making. Saudi Arabia has shown a genuine commitment to tennis not just at the professional level, but also in growing the game more broadly at all levels. PIF's ambition for the sport is clear, and we believe fans and players alike will be amazed by what's coming. Strengthening our premium events is driving record growth and transformation across the Tour, and we're grateful to our partners at PIF and SURJ for helping deliver that growth and sharing in this vision."

Danny Townsend, CEO of SURJ Sports Investment, added: "The launch of an ATP Masters 1000 in Saudi Arabia is a defining moment in our journey to enhance the sports landscape. This tournament is more than an event; it is a statement of ambition, showcasing Saudi Arabia's role as a global sports hub. In partnership with ATP, we are committed to creating an extraordinary experience for players and fans, while advancing our mission to develop sport at every level."

Sports is a key strategic sector for PIF, unlocking opportunities and enriching lives while establishing Saudi Arabia as a global destination for sports and a driver of long-term economic growth. PIF supports a wide range of sports globally and domestically, including football/soccer, tennis, golf, electric motorsports, combat sports and esports both to drive sports' global growth and encourage participation domestically.

With Riyadh having hosted the WTA Finals since 2024 and Jeddah, the home of the Next Gen ATP Finals since 2023, this announcement is set to strengthen the country's connection with tennis and inspire an emerging fanbase with yet another glimpse of the world's best players.

More details on the tournament venue and dates will be announced in due course.

