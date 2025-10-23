Kind Publicity: Sprouting Takes Center Stage on Last Night's Shark Tank, Signaling the Next Big Superfood Movement

Natural food pioneer and founder of The Sprouting Company, Doug Evans, serves the Sharks - and health-conscious consumers - an offer they can't refuse.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Serial health food entrepreneur Doug Evans wowed the Sharks on last night's Shark Tank. Could sprouting become bigger than rice and beans?

Doug Evans, founder of The Sprouting Company

Photo credit: Disney/John Fleenor

Evans delivered a dynamic pitch for his food tech and indoor agriculture company, The Sprouting Company , championing sprouts for their health benefits, accessibility, and potential to provide everyone, including those living in food deserts, with affordable, nutrient-dense food. Two Sharks made multiple offers of $500,000 that sparked intense negotiations. This affirmed the potential of Evans's vision, The Sprouting Company, and the sprouting movement itself.

This is a watershed moment for sprouting, reaching a wide audience, and positioning it as the next mainstream superfood. A 5,000-year-old practice that requires only seeds, water, and air to produce, sprouts have long been recognized as a life-giving food that can be grown indoors within five days. They boost the nutrition of any meal, smoothie, snack, or serve as a full meal, and are proven to help fight cancer, aid in digestion, and regulate insulin levels.

"Sprouting represents the next evolution in how we grow and eat food," said Evans . "For too long, people have been disconnected from the source of their nutrition. Sprouts bridge that gap; they're living vegetables that can be grown right on your kitchen counter in days, without soil, sunshine, or fertilizer. With Shark Tank bringing this movement to an international stage, we believe sprouts are about to have their cultural moment, transforming not just what people eat, but how they think about food, sustainability, and health."

Evans's personal connection with plant-based diets is influenced by losing both of his parents to chronic illnesses. In 2020, he founded The Sprouting Company to educate people about processed foods, the challenges of conventional produce distribution, and to offer a simple, natural alternative.

Before its Shark Tank appearance, the company's online store had sold over 50,000 items, including an all-in-one design sprouter, nine seed varieties - including a four-season salad mix, broccoli, and chickpeas - and Evans's bestselling book, The Sprout Book (St. Martin's Essentials), featuring 40 recipes and interviews with leaders in holistic medicine and nutrition, endorsed by Dr. Oz, Dr. Dean Ornish, Deepak Chopra, and Jesse Itzler.

About The Sprouting Company

Founded by health food pioneer Doug Evans, The Sprouting Company is committed to making fresh, nutrient-dense sprouts available to everyone. Inspired by his own experience living in a food desert, Doug developed a modern sprouting system that turns seeds and water into fresh vegetables in just five days: no soil, sunlight, or green thumb required. Committed to sustainability and clean, functional eating, The Sprouting Company brings a 5,000-year-old practice into modern kitchens.

