Skineez Launches the First Patented Reversible Compression Recoverywear

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Skineez®, a women-owned, U.S.-made, tariff free wellness brand and pioneer in skin-reparative compression, announced the launch of Skineez® Reversible Compression Recoverywear - the world's first reversible compression garment offering two colors in one pair, worn two ways. Developed after years of research and testing, the Skineez® Reversible Compression Recoverywear line offers dual-sided style and dual-action performance - promoting circulation, muscle recovery, and skin hydration while providing unmatched softness, breathability, and comfort.

Designed to deliver all-day relief and faster recovery, these innovative garments merge graduated compression with clinically proven, skin-reparative ingredients delivered through patented micro-encapsulation technology - creating an entirely new category of therapeutic apparel. Reduces cramps, swelling, and fatigue while improving circulation and recovery - ideal for athletes, healthcare workers, or anyone on their feet all day.

Why It's Creating a Whole New Gen

The Only Patented Reversible Design: Two colors in one - double the style, half the cost.

Post-Workout & Everyday Relief: Reduces cramps, swelling, and fatigue while improving circulation and recovery - ideal for athletes, healthcare workers, or anyone on their feet all day.

Super-Soft, Breathable Fabric: Patented Skineez® garments infused with retinol, vitamin E, shea butter, and magnesium for lasting hydration and comfort. EZ on EZ off technology.

Dual Function: Compression + Skincare = Recovery + Rejuvenation in every wear.

Clinically Proven & Medicare-Approved: Supported by clinical testing and assigned Medicare billing codes for therapeutic use and lymphedema care.

Category Creation: No other product combines compression, skincare infusion, and reversible design - defining the new Therapeutic Reversibles segment.

Innovation That Moves With You

From workouts to long shifts, Skineez® Reversible Compression Recoverywear is made for athletes, truck drivers, healthcare professionals, and hardworking individuals who demand comfort and recovery that lasts all day. Each garment delivers consistent, gentle compression while nourishing the skin with micro-encapsulated natural ingredients activated by body heat and movement.

A New Standard in Recovery

"Our reversible compression recovery wear redefines comfort and functionality," said Michelle Moran, Founder and CEO of Skineez®. "We built this line for anyone who works hard, plays hard, and deserves better recovery - from athletes and essential workers to patients managing swelling or fatigue. It's therapeutic apparel that truly works for your skin and your body."

About Skineez®

Founded and developed in the U.S., Skineez® Skin-Reparative Compression has invested more than $12 million in clinical research, patents, and retail distribution. Its clinically tested, FDA-cleared products are available in 18,000+ locations nationwide, spanning major retail, pharmacy, and sports-medicine channels. Skineez continues to expand across the medical, wellness, and recovery markets - redefining how compression wear supports skin health and comfort.

Featured on Fox News, CBS This Morning, The Doctors and the Today Show, and worn by several celebrities and athletes. As the first brand to merge clinical-grade compression with skincare science, Skineez® empowers people to feel better, recover faster, and look great doing it.

Media Contact:

Mina Tamburrini

mina@myskineez.com | 978-261-5326 | www.myskineez.com

