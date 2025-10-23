Aldridge, England--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - In a housing market where prices are growing at just 1.3% annually, new research reveals a correlation between exterior upgrades and higher resale values, even in regions experiencing price stagnation or decline. According to a study by Ecomposite (ecompositeproducts.co.uk), properties featuring composite fencing, decking, and modern rendering were associated with 5-10% higher listing prices compared to regional averages.





The report, The Impact of Home Modernisation on Property Values in a Cooling UK Market, is based on a detailed regional analysis using UK House Price Index data and adjusted construction costs. It comes as buyer demand falls sharply and more homes struggle to sell at asking price, with agreed sales down to -24 in August, according to RICS.

The report estimates that a full exterior upgrade, including fencing, decking, and rendering, costs approximately £8,530.

"We're seeing a clear modernisation premium emerge," said Bailey Witcomb, Director at Ecomposite. "Homeowners who invest in aesthetic, low-maintenance exterior improvements are protecting their equity and increasing saleability, even in a buyer's market. When buyers are cautious, they gravitate to homes that feel finished, modern, and low-maintenance."

The research was released just weeks before the Government's autumn budget (26 November) amid reports of reduced buyer demand, down 11% for properties over £1 million and 4% for homes above £500,000, according to RICS.

The analysis found that Northern Ireland, Scotland, and the North East showed the strongest organic price growth (4.5-6.5%), while the South West and parts of London, where growth was minimal or negative, saw modernised homes listed at higher relative values.

In lower-value areas such as Blackpool and County Durham, value differences were more modest but remained positive in the data model.

The report notes that, in higher-value areas, even small percentage differences in valuation correspond to large absolute price variations.

Example calculations in the report illustrate potential differences between renovation costs and estimated resale price increases.

Notes to Editors:

Ecomposite is a leading UK supplier of composite fencing, decking, and eco-friendly home improvement products.

Full report available: The Impact of Home Modernisation on Property Values in a Cooling UK Market .

. Interactive ROI map file available upon request.

Data based on public property data and adjusted regional build costs.

About the Research

The report used:

Average house prices from the UK House Price Index (May 2025)

Composite upgrade costs (£1,580 fencing, £2,000 decking, £4,950 render)

Regional cost multipliers from Costmodelling.com

ROI calculated for both 5% and 10% value uplift scenarios

Market context from Halifax, RICS, and Forbes

An interactive ROI map and full regional dataset are available for journalists. Original research summary stored here:

https://www.ecompositeproducts.co.uk/the-impact-of-home-modernisation-on-property-values-in-a-cooling-uk-market-a-regional-roi-analysis/

