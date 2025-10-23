Kenilworth, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Document Solutions, a leading provider of office technology and eco-friendly water solutions, has been awarded a cooperative pricing contract (contract #26-07) from the Northern Region Educational Services Commission (NRESC) for bottleless water coolers.





Document Solutions Awarded NRESC Cooperative Pricing Contract for Bottleless Water Coolers



This cooperative pricing contract allows New Jersey state and local agencies (including municipalities, schools, and other publicly funded organizations) to purchase bottleless water cooler systems through a pre-approved, NRESC-vetted pricing structure. By leveraging this contract, agencies can meet public procurement requirements while simplifying the purchasing process and reducing administrative costs.

"We are pleased to offer organizations an alternative to traditional bottled water coolers," said Carl Holman, Director of Customer Experience at Document Solutions. "Bottleless solutions not only eliminate heavy bottle handling and reduce plastic waste, but they also ensure a continuous supply of clean, filtered water while lowering costs and improving sustainability. This cooperative contract makes it even easier for agencies to upgrade to a healthier, more environmentally friendly option."

With nearly 30 years of experience supporting New Jersey and New York businesses, schools, and municipalities, Document Solutions provides high-quality bottleless water cooler installations backed by award-winning local service. The company's focus on sustainability and workplace wellness makes it a trusted partner for organizations looking to reduce plastic waste and improve access to purified drinking water.

For more information about purchasing bottleless water coolers through the NRESC cooperative pricing contract, contact Document Solutions at (888) 880-3377 or visit https://www.dsbls.com/contact-us/.

About Document Solutions

Document Solutions is a leading provider of business technology and workplace solutions for organizations across New Jersey and New York. From copiers and multifunction printers to managed IT services, VoIP/UCaaS phone systems, and eco-friendly bottleless water coolers, the company provides technology and workplace solutions designed to support operational efficiency and sustainability. With nearly 30 years of expertise, Document Solutions is committed to delivering best-in-class service, secure technology, and sustainable solutions that support the needs of today's modern workplace.

For more information about state contracts and co-ops visit:

