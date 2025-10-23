Azure Holding Group Corp.: Azure Holding Group and Vision Oil and Gas Acquire 144 Oil Wells 4,083 Acres in the Permian Basin

AZURE HOLDING GROUP AND VISION OIL AND GAS ACQUIRE 144 OIL WELLS ACROSS 4,083 ACRES IN THE PERMIAN BASIN ACROSS ECTOR, CRANE, AND PECOS COUNTIES IN WEST TEXAS FOR $8.0 MILLION IN ALL STOCK TRANSACTION

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Azure Holding Group and Vision Oil And Gas (OTCID:$AZRH) announced this afternoon that the group has acquired 144 Oil wells across 4,083 acres in the Permian Basin across Ector, Crane, and Pecos Counties in West Texas for $8.0 Million in an all stock transaction.

The company believes this will add at least 100 Barrels of Oil per Day in the next 60 days, and over 1,000 Barrels of Oil per Day by the end of 2026 in addition to the company's existing assets in Cochran County. The company has already started it's Return to Production activities.

The company will immediately focus on the Ector County and Crane County assets, while planning it's boarder drilling program which will include 10 new wells into the Queen Sands formation in Ector County, and continuing it's evaluation of fracking the Grayburg Formation in Crane County on the Dune Field.

The Company will also focus on deepening 3 of it's Pecos County wells to 5,000 feet, as it develops it's plans to deepen an additional 94 wells to the same depth during 2026. Through the company's preliminary assessment, it was discovered and supported by very strong offsets within hundreds of feet of the company's existing wells, that the Pecos County Leases standalone could have over 8.0 Million Barrels in recoverable shallow Oil. The company is finalizing it's engineering and reserve evaluations on Ector and Crane County, with each looking equally promising.

For further information, please visit the companies website at www.oilfieldservices.ai or reach out to Josh Cohen at (917) 584-7042 or by email at jcohen@visionoilandgas.com.

About Azure Holding Group

Azure Holding Group Corp. is an acquisition corporation focused on Oil Field Services, Oil Field Construction, and Oil & Gas Exploration & Production. The Company is currently evaluating further mergers and acquisitions, outside of it's capital program to enable organic growth.

SOURCE: Azure Holding Group Corp.

