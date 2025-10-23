Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2025 22:14 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Azure Holding Group Corp.: Azure Holding Group and Vision Oil and Gas Acquire 144 Oil Wells 4,083 Acres in the Permian Basin

AZURE HOLDING GROUP AND VISION OIL AND GAS ACQUIRE 144 OIL WELLS ACROSS 4,083 ACRES IN THE PERMIAN BASIN ACROSS ECTOR, CRANE, AND PECOS COUNTIES IN WEST TEXAS FOR $8.0 MILLION IN ALL STOCK TRANSACTION

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Azure Holding Group and Vision Oil And Gas (OTCID:$AZRH) announced this afternoon that the group has acquired 144 Oil wells across 4,083 acres in the Permian Basin across Ector, Crane, and Pecos Counties in West Texas for $8.0 Million in an all stock transaction.

The company believes this will add at least 100 Barrels of Oil per Day in the next 60 days, and over 1,000 Barrels of Oil per Day by the end of 2026 in addition to the company's existing assets in Cochran County. The company has already started it's Return to Production activities.

The company will immediately focus on the Ector County and Crane County assets, while planning it's boarder drilling program which will include 10 new wells into the Queen Sands formation in Ector County, and continuing it's evaluation of fracking the Grayburg Formation in Crane County on the Dune Field.

The Company will also focus on deepening 3 of it's Pecos County wells to 5,000 feet, as it develops it's plans to deepen an additional 94 wells to the same depth during 2026. Through the company's preliminary assessment, it was discovered and supported by very strong offsets within hundreds of feet of the company's existing wells, that the Pecos County Leases standalone could have over 8.0 Million Barrels in recoverable shallow Oil. The company is finalizing it's engineering and reserve evaluations on Ector and Crane County, with each looking equally promising.

For further information, please visit the companies website at www.oilfieldservices.ai or reach out to Josh Cohen at (917) 584-7042 or by email at jcohen@visionoilandgas.com.

About Azure Holding Group
Azure Holding Group Corp. is an acquisition corporation focused on Oil Field Services, Oil Field Construction, and Oil & Gas Exploration & Production. The Company is currently evaluating further mergers and acquisitions, outside of it's capital program to enable organic growth.

SOURCE: Azure Holding Group Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/azure-holding-group-and-vision-oil-and-gas-acquire-144-oil-wells-1091388

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.