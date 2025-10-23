IEH Corp.: IEH Corporation to Present at the GeoInvesting Atrium Index Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 28, 2025

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / IEH Corporation (OTC PINK:IEHC) announced today that it will present at the Atrium Index Virtual Investor Conference taking place October 28, 2025. Dave Offerman (President, CEO of IEH) will be presenting at 10:30 a.m. EST and answering questions at the conclusion.

Hosted by MS Microcaps and GeoInvesting, the event expects an audience of up to 100 subscribers, followers and investment clients from their network of sophisticated individual investors, hedge funds and family offices to attend the virtual conference. The conference is being held solely for MS Microcaps and GeoInvesting members and is not open to the general public. Members will receive a short presentation to highlight the presenting companies and an outline of what is expected to be addressed during the fireside chats.

Presentations and fireside chats will be archived and may be available on a select basis.

"We are incredibly excited to hold our first-ever Atrium Index Virtual Investor Conference. The event will give 5 select companies the opportunity to share their progress and connect with engaged investors looking for quality smaller cap names to invest in," said Maj Soueidan, Founder of MS Microcaps and Co-founder of GeoInvesting, LLC.

Mr. Soueidan has been a full-time investor in the microcap space for nearly 40 years and also founded 2 member supported research platforms. Geoinvesting.com was founded in 2007 and MSCliffNotes.Substack.com was founded in 2024. These platforms aim to be the leading micro- to small-cap research platforms focused on quality companies in the US and Canada.

About MS Cliff Notes

MS Cliff Notes is a Substack publication that provides concise summaries and insights on microcaps, primarily trading in the United States and North America. It supports the MS Microcap Quality Index (MSMqi), a quality-based microcap index, where stocks are added to the index when they are meeting multi-bagger factors. Learn more about the MSMqi here.

About Atrium Research

Atrium Research provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis.

About GeoInvesting

GeoInvesting is a premier research platform for microcap investors, dedicated to uncovering high-potential stock ideas in undervalued companies across various sectors. The platform has been instrumental in identifying 200+ multibagger stocks, and offers investors exclusive access to over 600 management interview clips. To learn more about our Premium Services, go here. (https://geoinvesting.com/premium-research/)

About IEH Corporation

For over 80 years and 4 generations of family-run management, IEH Corporation has designed, developed, and manufactured printed circuit board (PCB) connectors, custom interconnects and contacts for high performance applications. With its signature Hyperboloid technology, IEH supplies the most durable, reliable connectors for the most demanding environments. The Company markets primarily to companies in defense, aerospace, medical, space and industrial applications, in the United States, Canada, Europe, Southeast and Central Asia and the Mideast. The Company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

