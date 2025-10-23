JRM Construction Management Completes 1.3 Million SF Interior Build-Out for JPMorgan Chase's New Global Headquarters at 270 Park Avenue

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / JRM Construction Management is proud to have partnered with JPMorgan Chase on the build-out of their new global headquarters at 270 Park Avenue, a striking 1,388-foot-tall skyscraper developed by Tishman Speyer in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. This transformative project represents a defining moment in the evolution of modern workplaces.

Photo credit: Nigel Young



JRM's scope of work encompassed the comprehensive interior construction of 28 floors totaling more than 1.3 million square feet, supporting 10,000 employees. Across these levels, JRM delivered a series of world-class spaces that integrate functionality, wellness, and technology, reflecting JPMorgan Chase's vision for a next-generation global headquarters.

JRM collaborated with JPMorgan Chase, Foster & Partners, Gensler, Studios, JBB and countless others on the delivery of premium office areas, the highest level of corporate dining amenities, technology driven conference centers, luxury level health and wellness facilities and state of the art security centers, all adhering to the project motto of "Pride and Precision." Every component of the build-out reflects a seamless integration of advanced technology, high-end finishes, and sustainable materials that align with JPMorgan Chase's dynamic approach to workplace design.

"JPMorgan Chase's new global headquarters represents one of the most ambitious and forward-thinking interior construction projects ever undertaken in New York City," said Joseph P. Romano, CEO at JRM. "We're honored to have played a pivotal role in delivering 1.3 million square feet of interior spaces that reflect JPMorgan Chase's commitment to innovation, wellness, and workplace excellence."

Throughout every stage of construction, JRM prioritized sustainability and performance, contributing to the project's pursuit of LEED Platinum, WELL, and Fitwel certifications. The completed interiors demonstrate JRM's ability to execute at scale while maintaining exceptional craftsmanship, technical precision, and adherence to the highest quality standards.

