WKN: A1CZTX | ISIN: US12503M1080 | Ticker-Symbol: C67
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 09:32
206,90 Euro
+1,12 % +2,30
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
202,40206,5023:00
202,70206,1022:00
PR Newswire
23.10.2025 23:00 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Declares Fourth-Quarter 2025 Dividend

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2025. The fourth-quarter 2025 dividend is payable on December 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of November 28, 2025.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts


Cboe Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA


+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559


atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com


khill@cboe.com


Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks or service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_GM_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-declares-fourth-quarter-2025-dividend-302593301.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
