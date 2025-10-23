Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath") is pleased to announce that that the Company has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG"), an arm's length party to the Company, to provide market making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's securities.

Pursuant to the agreement dated August 1, 2025, ITG will engage in trading of the the common shares of the Company through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The engagement has an initial term of one month and renews for subsequent one-month terms, unless either party provides 30 days written notice prior to the end of a term. The Company will pay ITG a $6,000 fee plus applicable taxes on the first business day of each month, for as long as the agreement is in force. [On execution of the agreement, ITG did not own any securities of the Company]; however, ITG may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between ITG and the Company and ITG will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render. The capital used for market making will be provided by ITG and will be done in accordance with TSXV policies and securities laws. The agreement is subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc.

ITG is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on the development of critical metals projects. Aftermath is a preeminent silver development company with significant leverage to copper and high purity battery grade manganese. The Company's flagship asset is the Berenguela silver, copper and manganese deposit located in Southern Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Ralph Rushton"

