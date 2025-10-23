OffenderWatch®: OffenderWatch Announces Significant Investment by STG Allegro to Support Growth

OffenderWatch®, the nation's premier software provider offering sex offender registry ("SOR") management and community notification network, announces significant investment by STG Allegro to support growth.

MANDEVILLE, LOUISIANA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / OffenderWatch®, the nation's premier software provider offering sex offender registry ("SOR") management and community notification network solutions, announced that it has received a significant investment from the STG Allegro fund.

STG + OffenderWatch

The OffenderWatch and STG Allegro logos side by side, representing their new strategic partnership. The image conveys innovation, trust, and collaboration in public safety technology.

Through this strategic partnership, OffenderWatch® and STG will use the capital to enhance the Company's product offerings, accelerate innovation, and expand its reach to deliver even greater value to law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. Founded in 2000 by Lou Luzynski and Mike Cormaci, and led by the current CEO Ben Luzynski, OffenderWatch® has become the nation's trusted provider in SOR management and community notification. Over more than 25 years, the Company has unwaveringly prioritized public safety and endeavored to support and empower the everyday heroes in law enforcement that keep our communities safe. With a network of more than 4,000 law enforcement agencies across the U.S. and Canada, OffenderWatch® provides secure, configurable solutions to more than 15,000 law enforcement officers, agency staff, and community members to help monitor hundreds of thousands of offenders.

"For more than two decades, OffenderWatch® has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with law enforcement in their mission to protect communities and families," said Ben Luzynski, CEO of OffenderWatch®. "Our success has always been built on trust - trust from the officers who rely on our platform and the communities they serve. Partnering with STG allows us to deepen that commitment by investing further in technology, security, and support that strengthen those partnerships. We're excited to work with STG to continue empowering law enforcement with tools that make their jobs safer, smarter, and more effective."

Rushi Kulkarni, Managing Director, Co-Lead of STG Allegro said,

"The OffenderWatch® team's dedication to their law enforcement customers and to their mission to keep communities safe is reflected in the quality of the OffenderWatch® platform and network. We have been impressed by the Company's ability to provide high-quality, reliable software at great value to its customers. We look forward to partnering with the OffenderWatch® management team to continue delivering best-in-class software, product innovation, support, and value to law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve."



STG's investor base includes several police and public safety pension funds, whose commitment to community well-being and public service aligns closely with OffenderWatch®'s mission - further underscoring the shared purpose behind the partnership. Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to STG on this transaction, and Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisor.

