Freitag, 24.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
23.10.2025 23:26 Uhr
NationWide Self Storage Announces the Most Affordable Storage Options in Metro Vancouver

Offers some of the Cheapest Self Storage in Metro Vancouver, Starting at Just $39/Month!

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / NationWide Self Storage, a leading Canadian-owned provider of modern storage solutions in British Columbia, is proud to announce new affordable, cost-effective pricing on self-storage in Vancouver and Burnaby. With unit pricing now starting at just $39 per month, residents and businesses across Metro Vancouver can access secure, flexible storage without stretching their budget.

Located minutes from downtown Vancouver and central Burnaby, NationWide's East Pender location and Boundary Road facility provide an ideal solution for renters, downsizers, students, seasonal adventurers, and businesses needing additional space - all while helping customers save on monthly storage expenses.

"We recognize that space in Metro Vancouver continues to become more limited and more expensive," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "Our goal is to offer some of the cheapest self-storage units in Vancouver. We want to provide storage options that bring real value, without compromising quality, cleanliness, or security."

Premium Features for Exceptional Value

NationWide Self Storage facilities offer:

  • Climate-controlled units

  • Advanced 24/7 surveillance and monitoring

  • Enhanced security access with smartphone-based entry

  • Flexible month-to-month leasing

  • Convenient loading bays & modern infrastructure

These features ensure customers receive top-tier storage services while enjoying some of the best prices on self-storage in Metro Vancouver.

Ideal for Homeowners, Renters & Businesses

Whether customers are:

  • Storing seasonal belongings

  • Preparing for a move or renovation

  • Running a business with inventory overflow

  • Downsizing and decluttering

NationWide Self Storage provides affordable solutions that scale to fit every lifestyle and budget.

Committed to Community Value

As space becomes increasingly premium in the region, NationWide remains focused on providing cost-effective, accessible storage options that give customers peace of mind and financial relief.

Availability

Storage units at the $39/month price point are now available in limited quantities at the Boundary facility and from $49/month at the Pender location. Customers are encouraged to secure their space early.

Contact Information

NationWide Self Storage
Website: NationwideSelfStorage.ca
Phone: 778-357-0700
Lynn Gueguen: hello@nationwideselfstorage.ca

Locations:

  • Vancouver - 1223 East Pender Street

  • Burnaby/Vancouver East - 3680 East 4th Avenue

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-announces-the-most-affordable-storage-op-1091417

