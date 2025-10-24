Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) (OTCQB: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 11, 2025, it has filed an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") containing the maiden mineral resource estimate (the "Maiden MRE") at the 100%-owned Manhattan District ("Manhattan" or the "Project") located in Nevada, USA, as well as a historical mineral estimate (the "Historical MRE") for certain satellite deposits at Manhattan. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to make the Historical MRE current, and the Company is not treating the Historical MRE as current.

The Technical Report is titled "Mineral Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Manhattan Property, Nye County, Nevada" and has an effective date of June 4, 2025. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng (BC) of Archer Cathro Geological (US) Ltd., Patrick Loury, M.Sc., CPG (AIPG) of Daniel Kunz & Associates, Annaliese Miller, LG (WA) of Geosyntec Consultants, Inc. and Art Ibrado, PhD, PE (AZ) of Fort Lowell Consulting PPLC.

A copy of the Technical Report is available on Scorpio Gold's website, here and SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. A summary of the Maiden MRE and the Historical MRE is disclosed in the Company's news release dated September 11, 2025, and is qualified in its entirety by the Technical Report.

Maiden MRE Highlights:

An inferred category resource of 740,000 ounces at 1.26 g/t Au , with a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off grade .

, with a . Comprised 1,341 drill holes, totalling 92,635 metres , within the Maiden MRE area.

, within the Maiden MRE area. Summaries of seven metallurgy test programs spanning from 1975 to 2012.

About the Manhattan District

Manhattan, located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA, is road accessible and lies approximately 20 kilometers south of the operating Round Mountain Gold Mine, which has produced more than 15 million ounces of gold. For the first time, the Company has consolidated the Project's past-producing mines under a single entity that holds valuable permitting and water rights. Historically, Manhattan has produced approximately 700,000 ounces of gold from high-grade placer and lode operations dating from the late 1890s through to the mid-2000s (Goldwedge Project Technical Report, 2005). The maiden mineral resource estimate covering the Goldwedge and Manhattan Pit areas of the Project, is comprised of 18,343,000 tonnes grading 1.26 g/t gold for a total of 740,000 oz contained gold in the inferred category. A historical mineral resource estimate (the "Historical MRE") covers the Black Mammoth, April Fool, Hooligan, Keystone, and Jumbo areas of Manhattan and comprises 1,652,325 tonnes grading 5.89 g/t gold for a total of 303,949 oz contained gold. The deposit is interpreted as a low-sulfidation, epithermal, gold-rich system situated adjacent to the Tertiary-aged Manhattan caldera in the Southern Toquima Range of Nevada. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to make the Historical MRE current, and the Company is not treating the Historical MRE as current, see "Mineral Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Manhattan Property, Nye County, Nevada" with an effective date of June 4, 2025 on Scorpio Gold's website, here.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Thomas Poitras, P. Geo, Chief Geologist of the Company, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

About Scorpio Gold Corporation

Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in the Manhattan District located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA. Scorpio Gold's Manhattan District is ~4,780-hectares and comprises the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge Mine, with a 400 ton per day maximum capacity gravity mill, and four past-producing pits that were acquired from Kinross Gold Corporation in 2021. The consolidated Manhattan District presents an exciting late-stage exploration opportunity, with over 140,000 metres of historical drilling, significant resource potential, and valuable permitting and water rights.

