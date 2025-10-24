TIME CEO Jessica Sibley to Headline Health In Tech Summit at Davos 2026: "AI and the Transformation of Legacy Systems"

TIME CEO Jessica Sibley to Headline HIT Summit Davos 2026 Panel on AI and the Transformation of Legacy Systems

STUART, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Health In Tech, an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, announced an expanded agenda for its Independent InsurTech Summit to be held during the World Economic Forum Week 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. It will host a series of executive-level panels in Davos during the week of the World Economic Forum, focusing on artificial intelligence, digital transformation in healthcare, and institutional change in blockchain. Further panel and speaker announcements will follow at a later date as Health In Tech continues to build out its Davos 2026 program.

The event will take place at the Belvedere Hotel on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, where Health In Tech will bring together global business leaders, policymakers, and technologists to explore how AI is reshaping long-standing industries.

Featured Panel: "AI and Institutional Resistance - CEOs Driving Change in Legacy Sectors"

The first session, "AI and Institutional Resistance: CEOs Driving Change in Legacy Sectors," will take place at 2:00 p.m. CET. Moderated by Dustin Plantholt, Chief AI & Marketing Officer at Health In Tech, it will feature Tim Johnson, CEO of Health In Tech, and Jessica Sibley, Chief Executive Officer of TIME. The CEO-level discussion will focus on how leaders implement AI inside legacy organizations, overcome cultural and regulatory friction, and create measurable business outcomes. It will address change management, governance, workforce adoption, and near-term ROI.

Jessica Sibley, Chief Executive Officer of TIME, added: "AI is reshaping every industry, including media. At TIME, we're focused on integrating technology responsibly while preserving the trust and storytelling that define our brand."

"Legacy sectors like healthcare, finance, and insurance are where AI meets its toughest tests," said Dustin Plantholt, Chief AI & Marketing Officer at Health In Tech. "At Davos, we're gathering the people actually doing the work, the ones proving that responsible AI can drive both innovation and trust at scale."

"Davos is where ideas become action," said Tim Johnson, CEO of Health In Tech. "We're giving partners, clients, and investors a front-row seat to how intelligent, transparent, and accessible systems are redefining the future of healthcare and insurance."

Health In Tech's presence at Davos underscores the company's ongoing commitment to advancing ethical, compliant, and outcome-driven AI within the health and insurance sectors. The company's initiatives, including AskTim, its AI benefits counselor, and HITChain, an emerging framework for secure data validation and audit transparency, reflect its focus on responsible innovation across the industry.

Attendance and Media Access:

Attendance at Health In Tech's Davos sessions will be open to World Economic Forum participants and invited guests. A detailed agenda, speaker lineup, and livestream registration will be shared on the company's official event landing page as programming continues to develop. Each session will feature audience Q&A and closing remarks, followed by a press photo opportunity.

Event Overview

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Time: 2:00p.m. CET

Location: Promenade 89, Davos Platz

Hosted by: Health In Tech

Moderator: Dustin Plantholt, Chief AI & Marketing Officer

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech.com.

