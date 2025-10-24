InHand Networks Hosts First North America Partner Summit, Showcasing New 5G Portfolio and Edge AI Solutions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / InHand Networks hosted its first North America Partner Summit on October 13 at AREA15 in Las Vegas, bringing together carriers, resellers, and technology partners to share insights, strengthen collaboration, and explore the future of connectivity. The summit, themed "Powering Growth with Brand New 5G Portfolio and Edge AI," reflected InHand Networks' commitment to innovation and partnership in the digital era.

Chapter 1: Who We Are - Connecting Possibilities

The summit began with the "Who We Are" video, reintroducing InHand Networks' global journey - from its roots in industrial IoT and connectivity to its position today as a trusted connectivity and edge intelligence partner in more than 60 countries. The presentation set the tone for a day centered on connection, innovation, and collaboration.

Chapter 2: Business Landscape - Building on Strength

The InHand America team shared an overview of the company's operations across the region and outlined its three pillar sectors: Business Internet, Edge Intelligence, and Mobility.

As part of this session, InHand Networks unveiled its brand-new 5G portfolio designed to deliver high-performance, reliable, and secure connectivity across industries - alongside its Edge AI computing lineup, enabling real-time data processing and intelligent decision-making at the edge.

The presentations showcased both existing and new product innovations, highlighting the company's ability to support partners with flexible, future-ready solutions.

Chapter 3: Vision - Growing Together

In the keynote session, Ming shared the company's long-term vision for intelligent connectivity and sustainable partnership. He emphasized how InHand Networks aims to empower partners through technological excellence, responsive collaboration, and global synergy - turning innovation into shared growth.

"The future is not built alone - it's built together," Ming said. "Our mission is to enable smarter, more secure, and more connected businesses with 5G and Edge AI."

Demo and Raffle - Engaging the Future

Following the presentations, guests explored live product demonstrations, experiencing firsthand how InHand's 5G and Edge AI technologies are shaping intelligent connectivity. The event concluded on a high note with a raffle session, bringing energy, excitement, and celebration to the day's success.

A Milestone of Partnership and Innovation

The summit not only celebrated innovation but also reaffirmed InHand Networks' dedication to its partners across North America.

"This event was more than an introduction to our new portfolio - it was a conversation about how we can grow together," said Kenneth Hunter, VP of Sales, Americas. "Partnership is at the core of everything we do."

Held at the immersive venue AREA15, the summit captured the spirit of discovery and collaboration that defines InHand Networks' vision for the future.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth.

We specialize in delivering industrial-grade connectivity solutions for diverse sectors, such as business networks, industrial IoT, digital energy, smart commerce, and mobility. Our comprehensive product portfolio and services cater to various applications worldwide, including smart manufacturing, smart grid, intelligent transportation, smart retail, etc. With a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, we serve customers in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, and beyond.

Learn more: www.inhand.com

Media Contact

Bessie Wu

Marketing & Communications

bessie.wu@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

