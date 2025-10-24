Hanshow, a global leader in digital retail solutions, has been honoured at the 2025 Retail Technology Innovation Hub (RTIH) Innovation Awards, winning the Technology Vendor of the Year title for its pioneering shelf marketing solution. The recognition underscores Hanshow's commitment to redefining how retailers and brands engage with shoppers through NFC-enabled ESLs that seamlessly connect physical stores with digital engagement.

The RTIH Innovation Awards are widely regarded as one of the most influential recognitions in the global retail technology sector. Each year, the awards celebrate organisations driving innovation, digital transformation, and operational excellence in a fast-moving omnichannel world. The 2025 ceremony, held at The HAC in central London, brought together senior retail executives, technology innovators, and thought leaders shaping the future of connected commerce.

This year's awards introduced new categories such as Best Data Analytics-Driven Retail Initiative and Best Use of Automation in the Retail Sector, reflecting the industry's accelerating focus on data intelligence, automation, and customer experience. According to RTIH, submissions were judged on "clear project objectives, innovative implementation, and demonstrable business results," with entries welcomed from companies across the globe. The judging panel featured senior experts from major retail and technology organisations including Amazon Just Walk Out, Boots, Rohlik Group, and East of England Co-op, underscoring the credibility and global scope of the programme.

Hanshow's award-winning Shelf Marketing Solution transforms traditional ESLs into interactive digital media touchpoints. Shoppers can simply tap their smartphones on an ESL to instantly access brand pages, promotional offers, or product information-no QR codes or app downloads required.

The solution enhances transparency, convenience, and engagement while enabling retailers and brands to measure campaign performance in real time. It has been successfully adopted by leading retailers such as Leroy Merlin in France and FairPrice Group in Singapore, where shoppers can simply tap their smartphones on an ESL to view detailed product information, empowering them to make more informed purchasing decisions.

At the same time, it enables retailers to deliver personalized, data-driven campaignswhile helping brandsincrease conversion rates and achieve higher ROI By transforming store shelves into interactive digital touchpoints, the solution creates a new in-store retail media channelthat connects consumers, retailers, and brands, bridging the online and offline journey and unlocking measurable business value.

In one pilot across four retail stores in China, the solution achieved an impressive 24% coupon redemption rate, far exceeding the industry average of 1-9% for traditional in-store or app-based campaigns. The initiative further demonstrated the strong consumer engagement potential of Hanshow's Shelf Marketing Solution and its ability to deliver actionable insightsand sustainable value for both retailers and brands.

"Hanshow's Shelf Marketing Solution stood out for its creativity, technical excellence, and clear commercial results," said Scott Thompson, Founder and Editor of RTIH. "By transforming Electronic Shelf Labels into a bridge between physical stores and digital engagement, Hanshow demonstrates how innovation can deliver measurable value for both retailers and consumers. We are delighted to recognise Hanshow as our Technology Vendor of the Year."

"This recognition marks another milestone for Hanshow in our global Retail Media Network strategy," said Liangyan Li, SVP and Head of Global Sales at Hanshow. "By transforming electronic shelf labels into digital marketing gateways, we're helping retailers and brands unlock measurable in-store media value and create a more connected, data-driven customer experience."

The Tap-to-Collect NFC ESL Coupons initiative exemplifies Hanshow's innovative spirit-repurposing existing infrastructure to empower data-driven retail and performance-based marketing. This achievement further cements Hanshow's leadership in connected retail, retail media transformation, and personalised digital engagement, advancing the company's mission to shape the next generation of intelligent retail experiences worldwide.

According to the RTIH, the Innovation Awards "celebrate global tech innovation in a fast-moving omnichannel world," spotlighting how retailers and vendors are using technology to create real business and consumer impact. For Hanshow, this recognition marks not only an industry honour but also a validation of its long-term strategy to integrate intelligence, connectivity, and sustainability into every aspect of retail.

