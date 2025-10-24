ZEPZ LAUNCHES SENDWAVE WALLET TO GIVE CUSTOMERS THE POWER OF STABLECOINS IN EVERYDAY TRANSACTIONS

The Sendwave Wallet is a globally accessible, stablecoin-backed peer-to-peer cross border money solution.

Built on trusted stablecoin infrastructure from Circle, Solana, and Portal, the wallet reduces challenges like currency devaluation and access.

The wallet gives Sendwave customers more control over their money, enabling them to send money in seconds within the Sendwave network.

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepz , the global payments group behind WorldRemit and Sendwave , has announced the launch of the Sendwave Wallet, a globally accessible stablecoin-backed peer-to-peer cross border money solution. This digital wallet empowers customers to seamlessly send, store, and spend funds across Africa and more than 100 countries worldwide, leveraging stablecoin technology to provide a stable value while offering near-instant, reliable, and affordable transfers within the Sendwave ecosystem.

Changing the game for customers

With the Sendwave Wallet, customers can quickly open a digital dollar balance in the Sendwave app and send, receive, or deposit funds. Their balance is held securely in the wallet in a digital currency, designed to maintain a stable value and pegged to the US dollar, giving them flexibility and the confidence to plan, support loved ones, and build financial stability over time.

"The financial lives of cross-border communities are far more complex and personal than traditional remittance transactions," said Mark Lenhard, CEO of Zepz. "With Sendwave Wallet, we're giving customers throughout the Global South a trusted, intuitive way to control their money. This is about stability, choice, and dignity for the communities we serve. Today, Sendwave is moving beyond remittances to more holistically support the financial lives of our customers".

Combining the power of stablecoins with everyday money

At the core of the Sendwave Wallet are stablecoins, providing a secure way to hold value and move money in near real-time without the typical complexities of a "crypto" wallet . This helps customers avoid the currency swings that can erode their hard-earned money.

Backed by Zepz's decade-long global payout network, customers can withdraw USDC funds through trusted partners into fiat currency to pay for everyday basic needs. In the future, customers will be able to use their USDC balances directly through cards and QR codes, a step beyond what most wallets offer.

Zepz has combined the expertise of leading web3 players to help bring this pioneering vision to life including: Circle the company behind USDC, Solana as the high-speed, low-cost, scalable blockchain network, and Portal as the provider of borderless wallet infrastructure.

Shaping what's next

Zepz is continuing to build its customer offering beyond traditional remittances, with plans to enable customers to earn rewards on deposits, spend their balance with payment cards globally and pay bills, giving them practical ways to use digital dollars for daily needs.

About Zepz

Zepz powers two leading global remittance brands, WorldRemit and Sendwave, to build the next generation of cross-border payments. Serving over 9 million customers across 5,000 corridors, Zepz is transforming how money moves across borders by making it faster, safer and more convenient.

