Sauce Labs and Deque Systems Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Accessibility Testing at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Sauce Labs Inc., a leading provider of continuous testing solutions, and Deque Systems, Inc., a trusted leader in digital accessibility, today announced a strategic partnership to help companies ensure compliance with accessibility regulations and deliver accessible digital experiences across all devices and platforms.

The collaboration combines Sauce Labs' extensive real-device coverage and scalable cloud infrastructure with Deque's unparalleled accessibility expertise. This partnership is a renewed commitment, building on a long-standing relationship between the two companies. By doubling down on their joint offering, Sauce Labs and Deque are providing a comprehensive solution for accessibility testing at scale.

The partnership addresses the growing need for businesses to meet digital accessibility standards, especially with the upcoming European Accessibility Act (EAA), which became law on June 28, 2025. The EAA requires products and services within the European Union to be accessible and applies to a wide range of industries, including e-commerce and banking.

"For a long time, Sauce Labs and Deque have been aligned on the importance of accessibility," said Dr. Prince Kohli, CEO of Sauce Labs. "This isn't just about meeting a checklist of regulations; it's about building a better digital future. By doubling down on our partnership, we are embedding accessibility directly into the development lifecycle. This integration allows teams to be proactive, catch issues early, and innovate with inclusivity at their core. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of delivering continuous quality and equitable digital experiences for all."

Quotes from Deque Leadership

Preety Kumar, CEO, Deque, commented, "Sauce Labs has long been a leader in digital quality, and we're proud to join forces to ensure accessibility is an integral part of that vision. Together, we can ensure that accessibility is an integral part of the testing and quality process."

Neel Sinha, EVP, Global Sales, Deque, added, "Our partnership with Sauce Labs makes accessibility testing more seamless within the broader development lifecycle. This collaboration helps organizations embed accessibility earlier and more effectively in their digital processes."

Olavo Dinis, VP, Sales & Strategic Partnerships - Europe, said, "Sauce Labs brings a global reach and a powerful platform for digital testing. Partnering with them allows us to combine best-in-class accessibility with world-class quality assurance, delivering stronger outcomes for customers worldwide."

Joint Offering and Key Benefits

The joint offering provides a secure and complete solution for accessibility testing at scale by combining ease of integration, high accessibility coverage, and industry-leading accuracy. The technology partnership between Sauce Labs and Deque allows customers to easily integrate accessibility testing into their quality processes, giving testers and developers increased awareness of accessibility issues at every stage of software development.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Unified Web and Mobile Accessibility Testing: The Sauce Labs platform unifies the necessary test infrastructure, analytics, and monitoring with Deque's axe DevTools® Mobile and axe DevTools® Pro (browser) on one platform. This provides customers access to manual and automated accessibility testing, along with robust monitoring, for any real device and browser tests.

Mobile Accessibility Leadership: By combining Sauce Labs' extensive range of real Android and iOS devices with Deque's axe DevTools® Mobile, customers can achieve accurate accessibility scanning with a target of zero false positives.

Enterprise-Grade Scalability and Security: The Sauce Labs platform allows users to scale test automation through parallel testing across real devices and browsers, while running accessibility scans with Deque as part of the same workflow.

Actionable Results and Remediation Guidance: The integration provides detailed remediation advice, including code samples and checklists, to help teams quickly resolve accessibility issues and accelerate fixes.

Unmatched Accuracy and Compliance: Deque's deep expertise in WCAG and accessibility standards ensures the most accurate and up-to-date compliance, a key requirement for companies needing to adhere to regulations like the EAA.

Joint customers can also seamlessly transition to the Deque platform for a more in-depth look at accessibility issues if needed. Deque's axe is a leading digital accessibility toolkit, and the Axe-core library enables users to inject functionality into their tests to scan content and return an accessibility score.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous testing solutions, offering an extensible, scalable, and secure platform to help enterprises achieve continuous quality. The company's solutions help increase engineering efficiency, improve velocity of innovation, and mitigate risks by catching bugs early.

About Deque Systems

Deque Systems is the trusted leader in digital accessibility, with deep expertise in WCAG and accessibility standards. Their integration into W3C committees ensures their offerings provide accurate and up-to-date compliance.

Media Contact

Justin Mauldin

Salient PR

achievemore@salientpr.com

737.234.0936

SOURCE: Sauce Labs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sauce-labs-and-deque-systems-partner-to-deliver-comprehensive-acc-1091171