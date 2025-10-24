Skyworth RGB: A Globalization Benchmark of China's Smart Manufacturing: SKYWORTH Sparks a Smart Home Appliance Revolution in Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, SKYWORTH, a leading Chinese smart home appliance brand, has partnered with the Jordanian distributor DADA Group to make a remarkable mark in Jordan's consumer electronics market. Leveraging exceptional product quality, cutting-edge smart technology, and a comprehensive local support network, SKYWORTH has rapidly established itself as one of the most dynamic and promising Chinese home appliance brands.

Despite the fast-paced growth and intense competition in the global home appliance industry, SKYWORTH has consistently stood out in Jordan, achieving remarkable growth thanks to its complementary partnership with DADA Group.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, SKYWORTH is a global leader in smart home appliances and information technology. It operates two publicly listed companies - Skyworth Group (Hong Kong: 00751) and Skyworth Digital (Shenzhen: 000810) - and its business spans smart home appliances, intelligent system technologies, and new energy solutions. As of now, SKYWORTH products are available in over 100 countries and regions worldwide, performing particularly well in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe, earning global recognition. Today, SKYWORTH's smart TV ecosystem boasts more than 200 million globally activated users. Its outstanding product quality and strong brand reputation have earned SKYWORTH a place among China's Top 100 Electronics Companies and the Fortune China 500. Through continuous innovation and premium products, SKYWORTH brings smarter, more convenient living experiences to consumers around the world.

DADA Group, Jordan's leading electronics and home appliance distributor, serves as SKYWORTH's exclusive national partner. With its extensive distribution network and after-sales service capabilities, DADA Group manages SKYWORTH's sales, operations, and local support throughout Jordan, ensuring a seamless consumer experience.

By merging international expertise and local insight, this close partnership brings SKYWORTH's advanced technologies to meet Jordanian market needs. Since the launch of their collaboration, SKYWORTH has seen significant growth in both market share and brand recognition. From televisions to refrigerators, air conditioners to washing machines, every SKYWORTH product embodies the principles of "leading technology, uncompromising quality, and consumer-first design," garnering widespread acclaim from both consumers and retail partners.

SKYWORTH's success in Jordan reflects not only the brand's strategic approach of combining international reach with local adaptation but also symbolizes the high-quality rise and competitive strength of China's smart manufacturing in the Middle East, demonstrating the innovation and global impact of Chinese technology.

