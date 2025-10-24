Hiab Corporation: Correction: Hiab's interim report January-September 2025: Profitability affected by lower sales in the US

HIAB CORPORATION, INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2025, 24 OCTOBER 2025 AT 8:50 AM (EEST)

Correction: Hiab's interim report January-September 2025: Profitability affected by lower sales in the US

Hiab Corporation corrects its stock exchange release published on 24 October 2025 at 8:00 AM, which concerned its Hiab's interim report January-September 2025. The original stock exchange release did not contain the full interim report as an attachment.

Highlights of the quarter

Orders received decreased slightly from the comparison period to EUR 351 (361) million

Comparable operating profit margin decreased to 11.4 (13.4) percent due to lower sales in the US

Elevated market uncertainty due to increased trade tensions continued

Services sales increased by 4 percent to EUR 116 (112) million

Sale of MacGregor was closed on 31 July





Unless otherwise stated, the financial information in this report concerns Hiab's continuing operations. This interim report is unaudited.

July-September 2025 in brief: Share of Services increased to 34 percent

Orders received decreased by 3 percent and totalled EUR 351 (361) million. Organically in constant currencies orders received remained at the comparison period's level.

Order book amounted to EUR 557 (31 Dec 2024: 648) million at the end of the period.

Sales decreased by 11 percent and totalled EUR 346 (388) million. The organic decrease in constant currencies was 8 percent.

Equipment sales represented 66 (71) and Services sales represented 34 (29) percent of consolidated sales.

Eco portfolio sales 1 increased by 23 percent and totalled EUR 140 (114) million, representing 40 (29) percent of consolidated sales.

increased by 23 percent and totalled EUR 140 (114) million, representing 40 (29) percent of consolidated sales. EBITA was EUR 40 (53) million, representing 11.7 (13.6) percent of sales.

Operating profit was EUR 40 (52) million, representing 11.4 (13.4) percent of sales.

Comparable operating profit decreased by 24 percent and amounted to EUR 40 (52) million, representing 11.4 (13.4) percent of sales.

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 29 (40) million.

Basic earnings per share was EUR 0.45 (0.62).

Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totalled EUR 69 (148) million.2



January-September 2025 in brief: Orders received increased slightly

Orders received increased by 1 percent and totalled EUR 1,106 (1,095) million. The organic increase in constant currencies was 2 percent.

Order book amounted to EUR 557 (31 Dec 2024: 648) million at the end of the period.

Sales decreased by 6 percent and totalled EUR 1,160 (1,235) million. The organic decrease in constant currencies was 5 percent.

Equipment sales represented 70 (72) and Services sales represented 30 (28) percent of consolidated sales.

Eco portfolio sales 1 increased by 23 percent and totalled EUR 437 (354) million representing 38 (29) percent of consolidated sales.

increased by 23 percent and totalled EUR 437 (354) million representing 38 (29) percent of consolidated sales. EBITA was EUR 168 (178) million, representing 14.5 (14.4) percent of sales.

Operating profit was EUR 166 (176) million, representing 14.3 (14.3) percent of sales.

Comparable operating profit decreased by 6 percent and amounted to EUR 166 (176) million, representing 14.3 (14.3) percent of sales.

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 119 (128) million.

Basic earnings per share was EUR 1.84 (1.98).

Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totalled EUR 252 (411) million.2

Outlook for 2025 unchanged

Hiab estimates its continuing operations' comparable operating profit margin in 2025 to be above 13.5 percent (2024: 13.2 percent).



Hiab updated its reporting structure

Hiab closed the sale of Cargotec's former MacGregor business at the end of July 2025. MacGregor has been reported as part of discontinued operations since the fourth quarter of 2024 onwards due to signing of a sales agreement in November 2024.

To provide a basis for comparison, Hiab published its reclassified financial information of continuing operations for all quarters of 2023 and the first three quarters of 2024 separately, as well as for the full year 2023 on 7 January 2025.

As of 1 January 2025, Hiab has two reporting segments, Equipment and Services. Reporting of the new segments commenced in the January-March 2025 interim report. Hiab published its reclassified financial information of reportable segments and Group administration for all quarters of 2024, as well as for the full year 2024 on 28 March 2025.

The Equipment reporting segment comprises of new equipment: loader cranes, forestry and recycling cranes, truck mounted forklifts, demountables and tail lifts.

The Services reporting segment comprises of spare parts, maintenance, accessories, installations, digital services and refurbished equipment.

Additionally, Hiab reports operating profit information related to its Group administration. This reflects former Cargotec's continuing operations administration and support functions' costs and certain administration and support functions' costs previously booked in the former Hiab business area.

The reclassified financial information is unaudited.

Hiab's key figures

MEUR Q3/25 Q3/24 Change Q1-Q3/25 Q1-Q3/24 Change 2024 Orders received 351 361 -3% 1,106 1,095 1% 1,509 Services orders, % of orders 32% 30% 32% 30% 30% Order book, end of period 557 636 -12% 557 636 -12% 648 Sales 346 388 -11% 1,160 1,235 -6% 1,647 Services sales, % of sales 34% 29% 30% 28% 28% Eco portfolio sales* 140 114 23% 437 354 23% 476 Eco portfolio sales, % of sales* 40% 29% 38% 29% 29% EBITA 40.4 52.8 -23% 167.9 178.4 -6% 220.2 EBITA, % 11.7% 13.6% 14.5% 14.4% 13.4% Operating profit 39.6 52.0 -24% 165.6 176.1 -6% 217.1 Operating profit, % 11.4% 13.4% 14.3% 14.3% 13.2% Comparable operating profit 39.6 52.0 -24% 165.6 176.1 -6% 217.1 Comparable operating profit, % 11.4% 13.4% 14.3% 14.3% 13.2% Profit before taxes 38.7 51.3 -24% 161.8 174.1 -7% 213.4 Profit for the period 29.0 39.8 -27% 118.5 127.8 -7% 155.0 Basic earnings per share, EUR 0.45 0.62 -27% 1.84 1.98 -7% 2.40 Operative return on capital employed (operative ROCE) (%), last 12 months** 29.8% 27.1% 29.8% 27.1% 28.2% Personnel, end of period 4,097 4,234 -3% 4,097 4,234 -3% 4,234

*Hiab's eco portfolio criteria has been revised. The comparison periods have not been restated.

**Comparative information for operative return on capital employed has been restated to include continuing operations Group administration costs.

Hiab's key figures

The key figures presented below include continuing operations and discontinued operations in all presented periods.

MEUR Q3/25 Q3/24 Change Q1-Q3/25 Q1-Q3/24 Change 2024 Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes 69.0 147.6 -53% 251.6 410.5 -39% 582.3 Interest-bearing net debt, end of period -308 -64 < -100% -308 -64 < -100% -186 Gearing, % -31.5% -5.3% -31.5% -5.3% -18.1% Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA* -1.0 -0.1 -1.0 -0.1 -0.5 Return on capital employed (ROCE), last 12 months, % 3.3% 18.9% 3.3% 18.9% 7.1%

*Last 12 months' EBITDA

Hiab's President and CEO Scott Phillips: Profitability affected by lower sales in the US

In the third quarter, our business was negatively impacted by the elevated market uncertainty caused by the increased trade tensions. The impacts were particularly visible in the US market, where both our orders and sales decreased. Hence, our comparable operating profit margin decreased to 11.4 percent. On a positive note, we improved our operative ROCE compared to the same period last year to 29.8 percent and continued to produce strong cash flow. We also closed the sale of MacGregor during the quarter.

Orders received remained stable in an uncertain market environment

Our orders received decreased slightly and amounted to EUR 351 (361) million. The order intake was reflecting the continued slow decision making of our US based customers. Orders received grew in EMEA, partly driven by the defence logistics business and a sizeable order from the wind energy segment. Orders received also increased in APAC. Due to the continued sluggish development of orders received, our order book decreased to EUR 557 (31. Dec 2024: 648) million.

Sales impacted by US tariff related demand softness

The order book development was visible in our sales which declined by 11 percent to EUR 346 (388) million. Especially the lower order intake in the US equipment business during the first half of the year impacted our sales. This had an approximately EUR 20 million impact on Q3 comparable operating profit. Consequently, our comparable operating profit decreased to EUR 40 (52) million representing 11.4 (13.4) percent of sales. Part of the negative impacts were mitigated by lower SG&A costs. Additionally, our Services business continued to grow, representing 34 (29) percent of the sales in the quarter. We were also able to improve our operative ROCE to 29.8 (27.1) percent with successful working capital management. Cash generation continued to be strong and our cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes amounted to EUR 69 million.

We target further efficiency improvements to address the market situation

We are operating in an attractive market with great long-term growth prospects. Our target is to grow above seven percent per annum over the cycle. However, as seen in the order book development, the industry currently faces headwinds which we address by initiating planning of a programme targeting to reach an approximately EUR 20 million lower cost level in 2026 compared to 2025. At the same time, we continue to invest in growth and prioritise our strategic focus areas in key segments, North America, Services, business excellence and M&A.

The sale of MacGregor was closed resulting in a very strong balance sheet position

The sale of MacGregor was closed on 31 July and the business has successfully been carved out from our operations. Hence, at the end of the third quarter, our net cash position stood at EUR 308 million providing us a solid foundation for inorganic and organic growth investments. In addition, on 29 September, Hiab's Board of Directors decided on an additional dividend payment of EUR 101 million according to the authorisation granted by the company's AGM on 26 March conditional to closing of the sale of MacGregor.

Outlook for 2025 unchanged, journey towards 2028 targets progressing well

We don't make changes to our 2025 outlook and estimate continuing operations' comparable operating profit margin in 2025 to be above 13.5 (2024: 13.2) percent, setting the floor level for our 2025 profitability. We continue to be confident in our ability to reach our 2028 financial targets. The last twelve months' comparable operating profit margin increased compared to previous year's level and was 13.1 (12.7) percent, showing progress towards the target of 16 percent. Our Board of Directors also approved Hiab's new ambitious climate targets that we now send to SBTi for validation.

Reporting segments' key figures

Orders received

MEUR Q3/25 Q3/24 Change Q1-Q3/25 Q1-Q3/24 Change 2024 Equipment 239 252 -5% 753 764 -1% 1,059 Services 112 109 3% 353 331 7% 450 Total 351 361 -3% 1,106 1,095 1% 1,509

Order book

MEUR 30 Sep 2025 31 Dec 2024 Change Equipment 500 590 -15% Services 57 58 -1% Total 557 648 -14%

Sales

MEUR Q3/25 Q3/24 Change Q1-Q3/25 Q1-Q3/24 Change 2024 Equipment 230 276 -17% 808 891 -9% 1,185 Services 116 112 4% 352 344 2% 462 Total 346 388 -11% 1,160 1,235 -6% 1,647



Operating profit

MEUR Q3/25 Q3/24 Change Q1-Q3/25 Q1-Q3/24 Change 2024 Equipment 20.2 39.1 -48% 105.8 130.6 -19% 155.4 Services 27.3 22.0 24% 84.7 73.9 15% 99.5 Group administration -7.9 -9.1 13% -25.0 -28.4 12% -37.7 Total 39.6 52.0 -24% 165.6 176.1 -6% 217.1

Comparable operating profit

MEUR Q3/25 Q3/24 Change Q1-Q3/25 Q1-Q3/24 Change 2024 Equipment 20.2 39.1 -48% 105.8 130.6 -19% 155.4 Services 27.3 22.0 24% 84.7 73.9 15% 99.5 Group administration -7.9 -9.1 13% -25.0 -28.4 12% -37.7 Total 39.6 52.0 -24% 165.6 176.1 -6% 217.1

Comparable operating profit, %

MEUR Q3/25 Q3/24 Q1-Q3/25 Q1-Q3/24 2024 Equipment 8.8% 14.2% 13.1% 14.7% 13.1% Services 23.5% 19.7% 24.1% 21.5% 21.5% Total 11.4% 13.4% 14.3% 14.3% 13.2%

Hiab

