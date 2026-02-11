Hiab Corporation: Hiab establishes new share-based incentive programmes for key employees

HIAB CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 11 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 6.30 PM EET

Hiab establishes new share-based incentive programmes for key employees

The Board of Directors of Hiab Corporation ("Hiab") has resolved to establish two new share-based incentive programmes for key employees of the group. The programmes include a Performance Share Programme (also "PSP") for the group leadership team and key employees, and a Restricted Share Programme ("RSP") as a complementary structure for specific situations.

The Performance Share Programme 2026-2028

The purpose of the Performance Share Programme is to align the interests of the company's shareholders and key employees to increase the company's value in the long-term, to commit key employees to implement the company's strategy, objectives and long-term interests and to offer them a competitive incentive plan based on earnings and accumulating the company's shares.

The Performance Share Programme 2026-2028 consists of one performance period, covering the financial periods 2026-2028.

In the programme, the target group has an opportunity to earn Hiab's class B shares based on performance. The performance criteria of the plan are tied to earnings per share (EPS), Services sales and Eco Portfolio orders received. The potential rewards from the plan will be paid after the end of the performance period.

The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan corresponds to a maximum total of 290,000 class B shares of Hiab, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The target group in the performance period 2026-2028 consists of approximately 65 key employees, including the members of Hiab Leadership Team ("HLT") and the CEO.

The potential net reward will be paid partly in the company's class B shares and partly in cash for the members of HLT. The potential net reward will be paid fully in the company's class B shares for the other participants. In addition, the rewards include a cash portion intended to cover the taxes and social security contributions arising to the key employees from the reward.

The HLT member must hold 50 percent of the received shares until the value of the member's total shareholding in Hiab equals their annual base salary for the calendar year preceding the payment of the reward. Such a number of Hiab's shares must be held as long as the membership in HLT or the position as the CEO continues.

The Restricted Share Programme 2026-2028

The Restricted Share Programme 2026-2028 consists of a retention period, covering the financial years 2026-2028, followed by the payment of the share rewards granted within the programme in the spring of 2029.

The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the programme corresponds to a maximum total of 20,000 class B shares of Hiab, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The potential net reward will be paid fully in the company's class B shares. In addition, the rewards include a cash portion intended to cover the taxes and social security contributions arising to the key employees from the reward.

Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on-road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people.






