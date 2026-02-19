Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026
WKN: A40G0F | ISIN: FI4000571013 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C1
Tradegate
18.02.26 | 09:35
48,100 Euro
-0,70 % -0,340
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2026 07:10 Uhr
106 Leser
Hiab Corporation: Hiab publishes its 2025 annual report and financial statements

HIAB CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 19 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 8:00 AM (EET)

Hiab publishes its 2025 annual report and financial statements
Hiab Corporation's 2025 annual report and financial statements for the financial year 1 January-31 December 2025 have been published in English and Finnish.

The report consists of the annual review, financial review, corporate governance statement and remuneration report. The financial review consists of the Board of Directors' report, including the sustainability statement, as well as the financial statements and audit and assurance reports. The sustainability statement has been compiled in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

In accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Hiab publishes the Board of Directors' report and the consolidated financial statements as an XHTML file, which is the official ESEF version of Hiab's 2025 financial review. The XHTML file is available in Finnish. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes to the financial statements with XBRL block tags. Authorised Public Accountant Firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Hiab's ESEF consolidated financial statements as well as a limited assurance report on Hiab's sustainability statement. The assurance engagement has been conducted in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3000.

All materials are available on the company website at www.hiabgroup.com.

APPENDICES
Hiab annual report 2025
5493002B0GOVF42KWX33-2025-12-31-fi (XHTML file, in Finnish)

For further information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670
Johanna Pirinen, Vice President, Sustainability, tel. +358 400 993 466

Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's sales in 2025 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs approximately 4,000 people. www.hiabgroup.com

Attachments

  • Hiab annual report 2025
  • 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33-2025-12-31-fi

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
