Vaultz Capital PLC - Trading Commences on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / Vaultz Capital plc (AQSE:V3TC)(FRA:VJ2), a digital asset operating company, is pleased to announce that, following approval from the OTC Market Group Inc., trading in the Company's shares has commenced on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol VZTCF. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Aquis Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process.

Trading on the US OTC market has no impact on existing Vaultz ordinary shares trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange or the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and no new ordinary shares will be issued in connection with this cross-trade arrangement. Vaultz will continue to make announcements through RNS in the UK and will not be subject to Sarbanes-Oxley or SEC reporting requirements.

US investors can find real-time quotes, market information and company news for Vaultz at www.otcmarkets.com.

Eric Benz, CEO of Vaultz, commented: "Our admission to the OTCQB represents another significant milestone in Vaultz's growth journey. It provides US investors with an accessible platform to trade our shares and enables us to broaden our global investor base. We believe this step will enhance the Company's visibility, improve share liquidity and support our long-term capital strategy. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as we expand our footprint internationally."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Vaultz Capital plc

Eric Benz Via Tancredi Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Global Investment Strategy UK Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Hill +44 (0)20 7048 9000 Tancredi Intelligent Communication (Financial Communications Adviser) vaultz@tancredigroup.com

About Vaultz Capital plc

The Company is an operating company and intends to build a scalable, revenue-generating business through participation in the Bitcoin network infrastructure. Initially this will focus on acquiring exposure to Bitcoin hashrate via Bitcoin cloud mining. The Company is exploring multiple routes to access hashrate, including the direct acquisition of mining hardware and indirect arrangements with established operators. These mechanisms are intended to provide the Company with ongoing exposure to Bitcoin block rewards and transaction fees, forming the core of the Company's commercial activity. While the Company also maintains a Bitcoin treasury policy, its primary business is operational in nature, centred around infrastructure participation within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Important Notices

The Company intends to hold treasury reserves and surplus cash in Bitcoin. Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency or cryptoassets. Whilst the Board of Directors of the Company considers holding Bitcoin to be in the best interests of the Company, the Board remains aware that the financial regulator in the UK (the Financial Conduct Authority or FCA) considers investment in Bitcoin to be high risk. At the outset, it is important to note that an investment in the Company is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy and shareholders will have no direct access to the Company's holdings. However, the Board of Directors of the Company consider Bitcoin to be an appropriate store of value and potential growth and therefore appropriate for the Company's reserves. Accordingly, the Company is and intends to continue to be materially exposed to Bitcoin. Such an approach is innovative, and the Board of Directors of the Company wish to be clear and transparent with prospective and actual investors in the Company on the Company's position in this regard.

The Company is neither authorised nor regulated by the FCA, and the purchase of certain cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin) are generally unregulated in the UK. As with most other investments, the value of Bitcoin can go down as well as up, and therefore the value of the Company's Bitcoin holdings can fluctuate. The Company may not be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings for the same as it paid to acquire them or even for the value the Company currently ascribes to its Bitcoin positions due to market movements. Neither the Company nor investors in the Company's shares are protected by the UK's Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Nevertheless, the Board of Directors of the Company has taken the decision to invest in Bitcoin, and in doing so is mindful of the special risks Bitcoin presents to the Company's financial position. These risks include (but are not limited to): (i) the value of Bitcoin can be highly volatile, with value dropping as quickly as it can rise. Investors in Bitcoin must be prepared to lose all money invested in Bitcoin; (ii) the Bitcoin market is largely unregulated. There is a risk of losing money due to risks such as cyber-attacks, financial crime and counterparty failure; (iii) the Company may not be able to sell its Bitcoin at will. The ability to sell Bitcoin depends on various factors, including the supply and demand in the market at the relevant time. Operational failings such as technology outages, cyber-attacks and comingling of funds could cause unwanted delay; and (iv) cryptoassets are characterised in some quarters by high degrees of fraud, money laundering and financial crime. In addition, there is a perception in some quarters that cyber-attacks are prominent which can lead to theft of holdings or ransom demands. Prospective investors in the Company are encouraged to do your own research before investing.

