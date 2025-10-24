Thales, a global leader in cybersecurity and identity management, has been recognized by Frost Sullivan as Company of the Year 2025 in the Automated Border Control (ABC) eGates industry.

This award underscores Thales's ability to consistently innovate, deliver scalable and sustainable solutions, and set new standards for border security and passenger experience worldwide.

Frost Sullivan emphasized Thales's proven ability to deliver at scale, its close collaboration with ministries of interior and airport operators, and its forward-looking strategy that integrates regulatory compliance, digital identity, and sustainability.

As governments and airports face rising passenger volumes, new regulatory requirements such as the European Entry Exit System (EES), and evolving security threats, Thales's solutions help strike the right balance between strong security and traveller convenience. Frost Sullivan praised Thales's end-to-end expertise, customer focus, and ability to design systems that are modular, eco-conscious, and powered by advanced biometrics and artificial intelligence.

At the heart of Thales's innovation is the traveller experience. Crossing a border that once meant long queues and stressful procedures can now be completed in less than 15 seconds. A passenger simply presents their passport, looks briefly at a camera, and passes through an automated gate thanks to biometric verification and real-time checks.

This simplicity is supported by advanced technology:

Cybersecurity by design , embedding data protection, privacy by default, and role-based access control to ensure secure, compliant and resilient identity verification.

, embedding data protection, privacy by default, and role-based access control to ensure secure, compliant and resilient identity verification. Multi-modal biometrics (face, fingerprint, iris) with AI-driven accuracy and liveness detection.

(face, fingerprint, iris) with AI-driven accuracy and liveness detection. Flexible, modular eGates adaptable to any border or airport environment.

adaptable to any border or airport environment. Digital identity frameworks aligned with international standards.

aligned with international standards. Sustainable engineering, using lightweight, recycled materials and designs that extend product life.

From a deployment perspective, Thales strengthens its leadership in border security with a diversified global footprint, operating across numerous border points worldwide. The company's expansive presence spans Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and North America, with landmark projects including the deployment of hundreds of eGates and self-service kiosks in countries such as France, Spain, and Belgium.

These deployments highlight the positive impact on citizens: smoother journeys, less time waiting, and greater trust in border security. For governments and border agencies, the result is higher throughput, enhanced resilience, and full regulatory compliance. For airports, it means more efficient operations and stronger passenger satisfaction.

Emmanuel Wang, Border Travel Director at Thales commented:

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Frost Sullivan. At Thales, we believe that security and passenger experience must go hand in hand. From France to India, our border control solutions allow millions of travellers to cross borders every day with greater speed, trust, and confidence. This award reflects the dedication of our teams and our commitment to helping governments and airports around the world shape the future of secure, seamless travel."

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services addresses several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group invests more than €4 billion per year in Research Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum and cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 83,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2024, the Group generated sales of €20.6 billion.

