Actinogen Medical reported that, due to recent accelerations in screening and enrolment for its Phase IIb/III XanaMIA study of lead candidate Xanamem in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD), it is closing patient biomarker screening to new participants from 31 October. The study will now enrol a total of c 240 participants (vs the initial target of 220), with the increased sample size potentially raising the statistical power of the trial. Actinogen plans to report a pre-planned interim efficacy (futility) analysis in early Q1 CY26 and final top-line study data in mid-Q4 CY26.

