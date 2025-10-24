GreenSome Finance Reaffirms "BUY" Rating and Highlights Strong Momentum at ODIOT SA

Paris, October 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m.

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access - FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) announces the publication of a new report by GreenSome Finance, which reaffirms its "BUY" recommendation with a price target of €60.40, representing a +51% upside.

The report highlights Odiot's strong commercial momentum, successful financial recovery, and solid growth strategy led by new management. With a confirmed €1.8M order book for 2025, a €1.4M receivable recovered, and more than 30 strategic partnerships under discussion - including one with a major Parisian palace - the company is firmly on the path to re-development.

GreenSome emphasizes that the brand's relaunch strategy is structured around three main areas:

• Investing in infrastructure, including the renovation of the workshop, the acquisition of new production equipment, and the internalization of certain key functions;

• Strengthening human and material resources, by building up gold and silver inventories (218 kg of silver acquired to date) and doubling the workforce in the production workshop;

• Diversifying revenue sources through direct sales, expanding the sales network, opening a new flagship store in Paris, and creating exclusive pieces for renowned clients.

To support its next growth phase, Odiot plans a €3 million capital increase by early 2026 to strengthen its balance sheet and finance key strategic investments.

GreenSome notes Odiot's rapid turnaround and growing attractiveness within the Arts de la Table sector, forecasting a return to profit in 2025 and EBITDA growth to €1.3M by 2027. The report also points to the broader revival of French decorative arts, following recent acquisitions such as JL Coquetand Maison Sabre Paris, which reflect renewed investor interest in heritage luxury brands.



"This update confirms the strength of our transformation and the market's renewed confidence in Odiot's heritage and future," said Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, President of ODIOT SA. "Our mission is to restore the full brilliance of this Maison Impériale and to position Odiot once again among the world's most desired luxury brands."

Download the full report: https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations .

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is the holding company controlling ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious silversmiths since the 18th century. A supplier to royalty, the Empire, and European courts, ODIOT possesses exceptional know-how in the creation of decorative masterpieces and cutlery crafted from precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, silver-gilt, and gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yZuflZhrlpeXm5+ek5llbWVlaJxjl2KVZWqcx5RpY8rHaG+Ul2thbJ2ZZnJlnG1q

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94784-20251024_pr-odiotsa-update-greensome-en.pdf