Nigeria's substantial oil and gas reserves, its young and growing population and its position among Africa's largest economies highlight the significant growth potential of its insurance sector. Nevertheless, insurance penetration is low compared with peers in the west African region and across the broader continent, according to a new report from AM Best

In its Best's Market Segment Report, "Nigeria Insurance A Market with Significant Potential", AM Best notes that Nigeria's historical inability to deliver on its potential can be attributed to a range of factors, including the low purchasing power of the country's population, the sporadic enforcement of mandatory retail insurance lines and the negative cultural perception of insurance. In addition, the quality of insurers' capital has been deteriorating over time, reflecting the impact of tough economic conditions.

Fleur Ngassa, financial analyst, AM Best, and one of the report's authors, said: "With the commercial sector somewhat saturated, companies are increasingly focusing on penetrating the retail sector. While these efforts should encourage premium growth and boost insurance penetration over the long run, the industry remains reliant on the support of the government and regulatory bodies to enforce and promote the benefits of insurance products."

