LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ and ASX: LNW) ("Light & Wonder," "L&W," "we" or the "Company") today provided notice to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") of our intention to delist our common stock from the Nasdaq in order to transition to a sole primary listing of our common stock on the Australian Securities Exchange (the "ASX"). Consistent with our previous announcements, our decision to transition to a sole primary listing on the ASX reflects our strategic focus on aligning our capital markets presence with our long-term growth plans and shareholder base. We are seeking to consolidate trading liquidity onto the ASX, a deep and liquid market that has a robust understanding of the gaming sector.In connection with the foregoing, consistent with our previously announced timeline, we intend to file a Form 25 with respect to our common stock with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 3, 2025 (EST). We anticipate that the Nasdaq will suspend trading in our common stock after the close of trading on November 12, 2025 (EST) and that the delisting will become effective on November 13, 2025 (EST).About Light & WonderLight & Wonder, Inc. is the leading cross-platform global games company. Through our three unique, yet highly complementary business segments, we deliver unforgettable experiences by combining the exceptional talents of our 6,500+ member team, with a deep understanding of our customers and players. We create immersive content that forges lasting connections with players, wherever they choose to engage. At Light & Wonder, it's all about the games. The Company is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more visit www.lnw.com.You can access our filings with the SEC through the SEC website at www.sec.gov, with the ASX through the ASX website at www.asx.com.au or through our website, and we strongly encourage you to do so. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at explore.investors.lnw.com, and we use our website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure.The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document, and shall not be deemed "filed" under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.Forward-Looking StatementsIn this press release, Light & Wonder makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and can often be identified by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "continue," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "should," "could," "potential," "opportunity," "goal," or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the timing and effectiveness of the delisting from Nasdaq, the impacts of such delisting on our common shareholders and the strategic rationale for such delisting. These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including, among other things: risks relating to transitioning, or failing to transition, to a sole primary listing on the ASX, including delisting the Company's common stock from Nasdaq, which could negatively affect the liquidity and trading prices of our common stock, impact our access to the capital markets and result in less or differing disclosure about the Company, as well as additional regulation which the Company is not currently familiar with.Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements is included from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2024 on February 25, 2025 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for our ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, we undertake no and expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. © 2025 Light & Wonder, Inc. All Rights Reserved.ContactsCOMPANY CONTACTSMedia RelationsAndy Fouché: +1.206.697.3678VP, Corporate Affairs and Communicationsmedia@lnw.comInvestor RelationsRohan Gallagher: +61.421.051.416EVP, Global Chief Corporate Affairs Officerir@lnw.com

