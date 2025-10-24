Redefining Outdoor Wearables: KOSPET Launches TANK T4 and TANK M4 Smartwatches

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2025 / KOSPET, a global innovator in rugged smartwatch technology, officially launched its most advanced outdoor wearables to date: the TANK T4 and TANK M4 smartwatches; now available for Malaysian consumers. Designed for those who live life without limits, both models deliver a breakthrough fusion of extreme durability, precision health tracking, offline maps and next-level navigation, wrapped in an award-winning design certified to the MIL-STD-810H military standard and 10ATM/IP69K water resistance.

Under the theme "Trust Anchored, Horizons Ignited", both models are already receiving strong buzz globally, having earned Gold accolades at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards and London Design Awards. Furthermore, the TANK T4 series is proudly fronted by Cole Hocker, the gold medallist in the 1500 metres at the 2024 Summer Olympics, whose grit, speed, and determination perfectly embody the spirit of the TANK series; built for those who push their limits and demand nothing but the best from their gear.

"The TANK T4 and M4 represent our boldest step yet in merging design excellence with outdoor-ready technology," said Johnathan Zheng, Marketing Director of KOSPET. "We've built these devices for those who push their limits, whether it's underwater, on a mountain trail, or in the gym. With MIL-STD-810H certification, pro-level dive tracking, and the power of our Apexmove ecosystem, we're not just launching a smartwatch, we're launching a companion for life's toughest and most rewarding moments. We're thrilled to bring this innovation to the Malaysian market, where we know there's a growing community of users demanding performance, durability, and style in one."

At the core of the TANK T4 and M4 is a 500mAh high-capacity pure cobalt battery paired with the ATS3089 dual-core platform, delivering up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge and up to 22 hours in continuous GPS mode. The devices feature vibrant AMOLED displays protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass, with peak brightness of 1000 nits and seamless wet-touch functionality, ideal for the toughest environments.

Pushing the boundaries of performance, both smartwatches offer dual-band GNSS with six global satellite systems and offline map navigation with GPX/KML route import, providing unparalleled location accuracy even without signal. In addition, the proprietary OPDR algorithm enhances GPS stability in weak-signal areas.

The TANK T4 and M4 are also equipped with dedicated dive tracking modes, including metrics for depth, no-decompression time (NDL), temperature, and ascent/descent speeds, supporting up to 45 metres of free, scuba, or gauge diving.

In terms of fitness, users can access 23 ApexMotion pro sports modes, more than 160 freestyle training modes, and personalised workout plans via the Apexmove app. The devices automatically detect six types of activity and offer real-time coaching and workout summaries.

Health monitoring is equally comprehensive, powered by the VC9213 4PD biometric sensor, tracking heart rate, blood oxygen, mood, stress, sleep stages, and more, all accessible via a single tap. Smart features such as Bluetooth calling, app notifications, and morning briefings round out the lifestyle functionality.

The TANK T4 and TANK M4 are available for purchase in Malaysia through KOSPET's official stores on Shopee (T4|M4), Lazada(T4|M4), and TikTok (T4|M4), as well as through authorised retailers nationwide. Both models retail at RM699, with early bird bundles and exclusive giveaways to be announced via KOSPET's official social media platforms and online stores.

ABOUT Shenzhen KOSPET Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2018, KOSPET is a global leader in rugged smartwatch innovation, with operations in Shenzhen, China, and a design centre in Washington, USA. Renowned for introducing military-grade smartwatches, including the TANK series, KOSPET combines durability, cutting-edge technology, and advanced functionality. Their smartwatches feature high-resolution AMOLED displays, dual-band GPS with six-satellite positioning, over 170 sports modes, comprehensive health monitoring, and water resistance up to 5ATM and IP69K. With a presence in over 70 countries and millions of users worldwide, KOSPET continues to set benchmarks in wearable technology, catering to the evolving needs of outdoor enthusiasts and everyday consumers. Find out more about the KOSPET at kospet.com, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

