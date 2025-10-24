Prevas AB: Prevas publishes the interim report for the third quarter of 2025

Increased profit and a strengthened market position.

Prevas has increased its profitability and delivered EBITA of SEK 30 (26) million, corresponding to an increase of 13.2 percent and an EBITA margin of 8.4 (7.5) percent. The impact of Prevas' implemented measures and clear improvements in earnings for the Finnish operations strengthened the results. Net sales for the third quarter amounted to SEK 355 million (351). Cash flow was SEK 21.3 (-6.7) million and diluted earnings per share was SEK 1.34 (0.75), an increase of approximately 80 percent.

Overall, we made important progress during the quarter. We increased our EBITA result by 13 percent, delivered an EBITA margin of 8.4 percent, and strengthened our market position in growth areas such as defense and energy. We continue to work with a clear focus and targeted initiatives to achieve our goals - with an emphasis on customer value, innovation and profitability.

Magnus Welén, CEO

To read the full CEO statement, see the interim report pages 4-5.

Quarter July-September 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 355.2 (351.9) million, an increase of SEK 3.3 million and 0.9 percent.

EBITA amounted to SEK 30.0 (26.5) million, an increase of 13.2 percent. EBITA margin amounted to 8.4 (7.5) percent.

The number of working days remains unchanged compared to the same quarter last year.

EBIT amounted to SEK 26.1 (17.9) million, an increase of 46.1 percent. EBIT margin amounted to 7.4 (5.1) percent. EBIT was negatively affected by acquisition-related costs of SEK 3.6 (8.2) million.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 17.7 (9.1) million.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.34 (0.75), basic, and SEK 1.34 (0.75), diluted.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 21.3 (-6.7) million.

Period January-September 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,194.7 (1,154.6) million, an increase of SEK 40.1 million and 3.5 percent.

EBITA amounted to SEK 86.3 (116.3) million, giving an EBITA margin of 7.2 (10.1) percent.

Operating profit for the period was negatively affected by a calendar effect of SEK 10 million, as the period was two days shorter than in the previous year, and by restructuring costs of approximately SEK 7 million related to workforce optimization in regions and areas with lower demand.

EBITA corrected for restructuring and calendar effects amounted to SEK 103.1 million, with a corrected EBITA margin of 8.6 percent.

EBIT amounted to SEK 74.7 (93.9) million, giving an EBIT margin of 6.3 (8.1) percent. EBIT was negatively affected by acquisition-related costs of SEK 11.1 (21.7) million.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 50.5 (68.4) million.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.82 (5.31), basic, and SEK 3.82 (5.31), diluted.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 103.1 (83.5) million.

Significant events during and after the period

The Finnish circular economy company Syklo has selected Prevas as its partner for delivering electrical, instrumentation, and control systems to a new plastic recycling plant in Hyvinkää, Finland. The plant will be an important part of the green transition and is expected to increase Finland's plastic recycling capacity by 50 percent. Prevas provides reliable, energy-efficient, and future-proof automation solutions that ensure stable operations and sustainable production. The project is a strong example of how our technology, creativity and partnerships contribute to building a more sustainable industry - step by step.

Prevas has completed the sale of Prevas InfoVis AB to the management team operating the business The new owner has taken over the business and the in-house developed Dependency Map tool - a software solution for visual information management, providing organizations with a clear overview of dependencies between systems, functions and responsibilities. The divestment was completed on October 1, 2025 and is expected to have a marginal effect on Prevas' earnings.

Prevas has strengthened its roll as a technical specialist in defense and cyber security by becoming a member of SOFF - an important platform for collaboration on innovation, resilience and societal security.

On July 1, Prevas completed the acquisition of 80 percent of the shares in OIM Sweden AB following regulatory approval. The acquisition strengthens Prevas' presence in the Öresund region and brings specialist expertise in advanced product development, notably in Medtech and Cleantech. The acquisition of 80 percent of OIM Sweden AB is expected to have a marginally positive impact on earnings per share for the current financial year. More information can be found on the website: www.prevas.com .

About Prevas

Prevas is an innovative development hub focused on product and production development, with ingenuity at its core. With high technical expertise and deep business understanding, we help customers from a wide variety of industries to benefit through continuous technological innovation. Good for people, planet, and profit. Prevas was established in 1985 and currently employs 1,100 people in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. Prevas is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm since 1998. For more information about Prevas, visit www.prevas.com.